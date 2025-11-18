Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White...
Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch
House Votes Overwhelmingly to Release the Epstein Files, but There Was One Holdout
You Won't Believe How This Democrat Defended Stacey Plaskett for Colluding With Jeffrey...
A Judge Just Threw This Leftist Propaganda Factory a Lifeline
VIP
Grief Is Love Persevering
VIP
University President Allegedly Takes Term 'Academic Fraud' to Whole New Level
Progressive Insurgency Targets Hakeem Jeffries as NYC Councilman Launches Primary Bid
ICE Arrests Uzbek Illegal Immigrant with Terrorist Connections Working as a Truck Driver...
Mamdani Ally Loves Mao's 'Little Red Book'
Are the Democrats Calling For Treason?
Democrat Senate Candidate With Nazi Tattoo Calls for Court Packing and Impeaching Conserva...
VIP
Trump Jokes About Being the First McDonald’s Fry Cook President at McDonald’s Impact...
Chuck Schumer Sinks to Lowest Approval in 20 Years as Democrats Turn on...
Tipsheet

The Boys Are Back

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 18, 2025 8:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Elon Musk was spotted attending dinner at the White House with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, in his first official appearance with the president since they bitterly parted ways earlier this year.

Advertisement

It is Musk's first appearance at the White House since his public feud with President Trump over the "Big Beautiful Bill," with the most powerful man in the world and the wealthiest man in the world trading blows on X. Musk even made threats to establish a third party, the America party, although that never materialized.

They were last seen together at Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona.

Recommended

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK SAUDI ARABIA SPACEX WHITE HOUSE

Elon Musk was called to head up the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which sought to uproot waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government. Musk left that position at the end of May this year, having only been allowed to hold that position for 130 days. He has since shifted his attention back to his company's, mainly Tesla and SpaceX, which took a major hit at the beginning of the year.

“He had a bad moment,” Mr. Trump said on Air Force One towards the end of October. “It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I like Elon and suspect I will always like him.”

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Are the Democrats Calling For Treason? Dmitri Bolt
Trump Dropped Some Major News Amid Saudi Crown Prince's Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
House Votes Overwhelmingly to Release the Epstein Files, but There Was One Holdout Matt Vespa
Morning Joe Asked Hakeem Jeffries About Obamacare. It Didn't Go Well. Amy Curtis
Zohran Mamdani Just Declared NYC a City of...What? Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Senate Passes Bill to Release Epstein Files, But There's a Catch Matt Vespa
Advertisement