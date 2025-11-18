The Boys Are Back

Elon Musk was spotted attending dinner at the White House with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night, in his first official appearance with the president since they bitterly parted ways earlier this year.

It is Musk's first appearance at the White House since his public feud with President Trump over the "Big Beautiful Bill," with the most powerful man in the world and the wealthiest man in the world trading blows on X. Musk even made threats to establish a third party, the America party, although that never materialized.

They were last seen together at Charlie Kirk's funeral in Arizona.

Elon Musk was called to head up the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which sought to uproot waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government. Musk left that position at the end of May this year, having only been allowed to hold that position for 130 days. He has since shifted his attention back to his company's, mainly Tesla and SpaceX, which took a major hit at the beginning of the year.

“He had a bad moment,” Mr. Trump said on Air Force One towards the end of October. “It was a stupid moment in his life, very stupid. I like Elon and suspect I will always like him.”

