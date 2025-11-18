Chuck Schumer Sinks to Lowest Approval in 20 Years as Democrats Turn on Him

New York Senator Chuck Schumer has been in some hot water with the Democratic Party since the end of the Schumer Shutdown, as they blame him for failing to secure extra Obamacare subsidies and failing to hold together Senate Democrats, eight of whom voted with Republicans to pass the continuing resolution.

Advertisement

New polling from Siena College shows that the Senate Minority Leader has the lowest approval rating in 21 years. Only 32 percent view him favorably, while 55 percent view him unfavorably.

“This is Schumer’s lowest approval in more than 20 years,” Siena pollster Steven Greenberg said. “In February 2005, he had a 63-20 percent favorability rating. By July 2005, it reached an all-time high of 70-22 percent. In December 2016, the month before becoming Senate Democratic leader, he still had a positive rating with Republicans at 55-37 percent. Today, 74 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of independents view him unfavorably, and even among Democrats, his support is barely positive at 45-43 percent, down from 52-36 percent in September.”

While this may be a promising sign, progressive New York City Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is gearing up to replace Senator Schumer.

“It’s worth noting that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has an overall 42-37 percent favorability rating," Greenberg said. "But it’s 62-20 percent with Democrats and 55-27 percent with City voters."

Compared to Schumer, who has a split rating among Democrats, with 45-43 percent. As for city voters, only 38 percent view the Senate Minority Leader favorably, while 48 percent do not.

Allies of AOC have been urging the congresswoman to primary Sen. Schumer if he does not heed the calls to step down.

The poll surveyed 802 registered voters in New York from November 10-12. It has a margin of error of plus or minus four points.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.