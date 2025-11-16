Jeffrey Epstein: Democrat Character Witness?
Tipsheet

Russian Military Intelligence Ship Detected Off the Coast of Hawaii

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 16, 2025 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A Russian military intelligence ship was spotted off the coast of Hawaii and has been under continuous Coast Guard surveillance since October 29, officials said Thursday. 

The Russian vessel, Kareliya, was spotted 15 nautical miles south of the island of Oahu. Under international law, foreign military ships are permitted to operate 12 nautical miles outside of foreign territory. 

A Coast Guard helicopter and vessel responded immediately, and have been monitoring the ship since.

“Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near US territorial waters to provide maritime security for US vessels operating in the area and to support US homeland defense efforts,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Related:

HAWAII MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY RUSSIA

Captain Matthew Chong, chief of response of the Coast Guard Oceania District, said: “The US Coast Guard routinely monitors maritime activity around the Hawaiian Islands and throughout the Pacific to ensure the safety and security of US waters."

“Working in concert with partners and allies, our crews monitor and respond to foreign military vessel activity near our territorial waters to protect our maritime borders and defend our sovereign interests.”

Russian officials have not made any comment on the situation.

