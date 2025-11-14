C-SPAN Caller Absolutely Blew Up This Dem Rep's Narrative About the Shutdown
Gun Rights Groups File Brief in Challenge of Vermont's Waiting Period for Gun...
US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul
Democrats Created the SNAP Crisis, Yet Senator Booker Is Blaming Republicans
Trump Orders DOJ to Investigate Epstein’s Ties to Top Democrats and Major Banks

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 14, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump said on Friday that he is directing the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's ties to several high-profile Democrats, along with some banks.

He wrote on Truth Social:

Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!!

On Wednesday, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released three emails related to Epstein in an attempt to incriminate President Trump. The emails were revealed to be little more than a smear attempt, lacking any credible evidence that the president was directly involved in anything related to Epstein's horrendous crimes. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, later that afternoon, performed a line-by-line takedown of the released emails.

Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE JEFFREY EPSTEIN

In response to the smear attempt on Wednesday, House Republicans released 20,000 emails from the Epstein files.

