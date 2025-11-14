A Kennedy Family Member Might Have a Nazi Problem
Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants to Lay Waste to This Fraud-Ridden Immigration Program
Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over?
Everybody Hates Chuck
Gavin Newsom Blames Climate Change for Slow Rebuild of Pacific Palisades
Do No Harm, American Alliance for Equal Rights File Suit Over MI Law...
Rep. Jim Jordan Launches Congressional Probe of VA Prosecutor Stymying Stephen Miller Inve...
Former UK Speaker of the House John Bercow Joins Free Iran Convention As...
Seattle's Mayor-Elect Vows a Progressive Tax Agenda and Collectivism
Satanic Temple Loses Idaho Abortion Lawsuit
US District Judge Rules DOJ Can Proceed With Assault Case Against Rep. LaMonica...
VIP
Gun Rights Groups File Brief in Challenge of Vermont's Waiting Period for Gun...
Democrats Created the SNAP Crisis, Yet Senator Booker Is Blaming Republicans
The Trump Administration Cracks Down on H-1B Visa Fraud
Tipsheet

US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 14, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), announced a complete overhaul of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Thursday, exposing significant fraud, and requiring recipients to prove "they can't survive without it."

Advertisement

Earlier in the year, Secretary Rollins sent a letter to states requesting data on their SNAP recipients. Only 29 states complied, and they were mostly red states. According to that dataset, 186,000 dead people are receiving SNAP benefits, and around 500,000 people are receiving double benefits. That data is from only February, March, and April. Blue states are currently suing to keep their data hidden. 

Recommended

Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over? Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SNAP SOCIAL SECURITY USDA

A spotlight has been shone on SNAP since the longest government shutdown in United States history ensued. Forty-two million Americans are dependent on the federal government for their next meal, with some threatening to loot grocery stores if they did not receive their benefits for the month of November. 

Not only does fraud exist, but requirements are far less strict than they should be. SNAP recipients are only required to work 20 hours a week to receive benefits, and exemptions are provided to individuals who are under 18, over 50, disabled, caring for young children or incapacitated persons, or those enrolled in qualifying education/training programs. 

The Trump administration is moving to curb that government dependency, bringing down the cost of SNAP, and ensuring that people are unable to cheat the American taxpayer.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over? Jeff Charles
Rep. Jim Jordan Launches Congressional Probe of VA Prosecutor Stymying Stephen Miller Investigation Amy Curtis
A Kennedy Family Member Might Have a Nazi Problem Matt Vespa
Gavin Newsom Blames Climate Change for Slow Rebuild of Pacific Palisades Amy Curtis
Seattle's Mayor-Elect Vows a Progressive Tax Agenda and Collectivism Amy Curtis
Democrats Created the SNAP Crisis, Yet Senator Booker Is Blaming Republicans Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is the Biden-Obama Bromance Over? Jeff Charles
Advertisement