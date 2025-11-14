US Agriculture Secretary Announces SNAP Overhaul

Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), announced a complete overhaul of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) on Thursday, exposing significant fraud, and requiring recipients to prove "they can't survive without it."

Earlier in the year, Secretary Rollins sent a letter to states requesting data on their SNAP recipients. Only 29 states complied, and they were mostly red states. According to that dataset, 186,000 dead people are receiving SNAP benefits, and around 500,000 people are receiving double benefits. That data is from only February, March, and April. Blue states are currently suing to keep their data hidden.

The 21 states that refused to send their SNAP data to the USDA are:



California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

A spotlight has been shone on SNAP since the longest government shutdown in United States history ensued. Forty-two million Americans are dependent on the federal government for their next meal, with some threatening to loot grocery stores if they did not receive their benefits for the month of November.

Not only does fraud exist, but requirements are far less strict than they should be. SNAP recipients are only required to work 20 hours a week to receive benefits, and exemptions are provided to individuals who are under 18, over 50, disabled, caring for young children or incapacitated persons, or those enrolled in qualifying education/training programs.

The Trump administration is moving to curb that government dependency, bringing down the cost of SNAP, and ensuring that people are unable to cheat the American taxpayer.

