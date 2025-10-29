SNAP Users Erupt on TikTok — Promise Looting Sprees If Food Stamps Are Cut Off

Several people on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) took to TikTok, threatening to riot and loot if their food stamp payments don't continue through November 1st.

Advertisement

“I’ma tell y’all straight up like this, I just got that text that the link is definitely cut the f**k off for November. Y’all better stay the f**k out of my way in these stores because I’m walking out with carts and I’m not paying for s**t,” one SNAP recipient raged.

Another said, “You know what? Since they wanna take food stamps away, I’m gonna go to f**king Walmart, grab anything I damn want, put that s**t right in the basket and walk right up out that b**h … I’m not paying for a damn thing.”

Nearly one in eight Americans, about 42 million people, rely on SNAP for assistance. The program provides an average of $350 per month and is distributed to recipients' debit cards. The money can be used to buy groceries and other food products at supermarkets and convenience stores.

Due to the Schumer Shutdown, the funding for those benefits is set to be cut off on November 1st.

“I’m gonna be stealing like it ain’t no tomorrow … I’m gonna have one of my cousins with me that’ll punch your ass so hard you’ll think a Jet2Holiday hit your b**h ass if you think ain’t gonna walk out that store,” another recipient said in a TikTok rant.

One woman blamed President Trump, who has let Democrats fall flat on their face for shutting down the government, for the lack of funding.

“Trump done f**ked up. Let’s just make it clear, ok? He’s talking about people not getting food stamps in November, and probably not December. He better get ready, because it’s about to go down,” she said. “What you gonna learn is you don’t play with black people’s food stamps, OK? So get ready, ’cause people are about to just start taking s**t.”

One woman took to TikTok to scold those planning to riot or loot stores, saying, “You better learn how to cook.” She went on to show some easy meals SNAP recipients could throw together.

This woman’s message to snap and EBT recipients who say they are gonna go rob and loot grocery stores is absolutely on point!



She said it perfectly! pic.twitter.com/QjflRo36Xj — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 27, 2025

SNAP benefits have never been cut off as a result of a government shutdown. During previous shutdowns, the Department of Agriculture has paid out SNAP benefits early to prevent delays in payments. However, the USDA announced it would not tap into the $6 billion in contingency funds to keep SNAP funded for November.

In response, several states have sued the Trump administration.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.