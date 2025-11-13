Trump Just Clinched One of His Greatest Victories Against the Dems
CNN Host Abby Phillip Says She Studies Conspiracy Theories So She Can Correct Conservatives

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 13, 2025 11:30 AM
Townhall Media

CNN host Abby Phillip said on Wednesday that it is her job to explain facts to conservatives, arguing that they often live “in a completely different information world.” She added that part of that job includes making sure she stays informed about the latest conspiracy theories.

She made those comments while talking with former MSNBC host Joy Reid on her new show. Phillip lamented that conservatives are often deprived of facts, and as a result, don't understand when they are wrong.

“Conservatives are living in a completely different information world than liberals,” she said. “And breaking that down needs to be done. Because when you don’t ever even hear the facts, it’s hard to even know that you’re wrong. And that happens a lot.”

“Half my job sometimes is knowing what the latest conspiracy is so that if it comes up, I’m ready to address it,” she continued. “Because it happens a lot where people don’t even know that what they’re saying or what they’ve seen and believe is not true.”

Phillip’s remarks highlight a common flaw in modern journalism, the belief that having a platform makes one smarter than the audience and grants a sense of moral superiority. Her job isn’t to lecture those who disagree with her, but to report the truth and equip viewers with the knowledge they need to stay informed. Instead, she has chosen to reassure her audience, and perhaps herself, that they are simply smarter than those they disagree with..

