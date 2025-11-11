It's Sad That an ESPN Host Had to Say This Before Interviewing Trump
Tipsheet

Gold’s Gym Controversy: Woman Ousted for Speaking Out on Trans Locker Room Issue Confronts CA State Sen.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 11, 2025 7:15 PM
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

Tish Hyman, a lesbian singer at the center of controversy, confronted a man with a history of domestic violence who now identifies as a woman when he entered the women’s locker room at a Gold’s Gym in Los Angeles, California. Although Hyman had her gym membership revoked for standing up for the rights of women, she has continued in her fight, bringing her concerns to California Senator Scott Wiener and addressing them in a room full of San Francisco progressives.

"I want to support you," she said to Sen. Wiener. "I have millions of people behind me, watching this right now and we want to know, are you going to protect women? Not trans women. Women. Women and trans women are a different thing."

One person is heard interjecting, arguing that, "trans women are women." But Hyman doubled down, saying, "No, they are not, they are men."

The room erupted into boos as Hyman continued, "He broke his wife's jaw so bad she needed reconstructive surgery." The booing constituents went silent.

Kyle Grant Freeman, who now goes by Alexis Black, spent a year in jail in Ohio after pleading guilty in a domestic violence case against his ex-wife. 

"I'm a lesbian. I'm not transphobic, and I'm black, so if there's another black woman in here who wants to tell me how they feel, please join in, but all of you are not. And I don't know who you are or what you are, but I'm a lesbian and I'm telling you right now, men are harassing women in the locker rooms!" she yelled at the room, mostly consisting of white liberals.

"I appreciate your point of view. I'm so sorry you were harassed," Sen.Wiener started to say before Hyman interjected, telling him she was harassed multiple times. "And I appreciate you talking about it," Wiener continued. "I think we need to protect the safety of all women, and obviously, that's incredibly important. And I also know that trans women are also brutalized in this country."

CALIFORNIA TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

"So, women and cisgender women are brutalized in this country, and we have to protect the safety of all women," he concluded.

Hyman responded: "We have to protect women. We cannot be raped in the bathrooms by men that want to say they're women. They're not women." She began to storm out of the room, saying, "I am leaving! Because you know what? You guys are not protecting women. This thing with the trans, it's not right. Thank you very much."

