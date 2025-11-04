And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem
Tipsheet

Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | November 04, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Singer Tish Hyman is the latest brave woman to stand up to insane trans ideology.

Yesterday, video of Hyman went viral after she confronted a man who entered the women's locker room at a California Gold's Gym.

Here's more from TMZ:

Singer Tish Hyman says her membership to a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles was terminated after she raised concerns about a "man" using the women's locker room.

In a video posted on social media, Tish confronts the person she says is harassing her and other women in the locker room ... claiming he has male genitals and has disrespected her several times, including allegedly calling her a "bitch."

Tish says she and other women have made written reports about "this man coming in our women's locker room harassing us" ... but she says the gym staff did nothing.

Despite the scare quotes around man in the TMZ piece, he is a man who exposed himself to women. For speaking out, Hyman was banned from the gym going forward.

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
CALIFORNIA TRANSGENDER WOMEN'S SPORTS

It's incredible, but not the first time this has happened to women. Planet Fitness also did the same thing to at least one woman, citing their "trans-inclusive" policies as grounds for letting men in women's locker rooms.

California law allows this man to do this. The Democratic Party supports this. 

Andy Ngo also identified the man in the video as trans activist Grant Kyle Freeman, who goes by "Alexis."

Before being escorted out of, and banned from, Gold's Gym, Hyman made sure to let other patrons know what was going on. 

"At Gold's Gym, men, grown men with big dicks in the women's locker room. And that's why I'm getting kicked out and I want to make sure the girls know," Hyman said. That video also went viral.

(Language warning):

While Republicans have made inroads on this issue, and the public sentiment remains firmly on their side, it's clear Democrats and trans activists have no intention of letting this go and letting women have their private spaces. They also intend to keep punishing and harassing women who speak out.

However, as Gaines said, if more women had spoken out this boldly five years ago, we wouldn't be where we are today. Hyman knows what speaking out has already cost her and may continue to cost her, yet she did the right thing.

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
Comedian Wanda Sykes: DEI for Thee, Not for Me Amy Curtis
And That's Why White Liberal Women Remain a Problem Matt Vespa
Canada's Warning to America: Property Rights Are on the Chopping Block Rachel Marsden
No, a CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About MAGA Supporters? Matt Vespa
A UK Judge Just Acquitted Climate Activists Who Vandalized Stonehenge Amy Curtis

This Is What a Federal Judge Said About the Sandwich Throwing Case Jeff Charles
