Woman Banned From California Gold's Gym After Confronting Man in Her Locker Room

Singer Tish Hyman is the latest brave woman to stand up to insane trans ideology.

Yesterday, video of Hyman went viral after she confronted a man who entered the women's locker room at a California Gold's Gym.

Today he saw me walk into the women’s room followed me in and called me a b***h. I ran out into the locker room crying and screaming. This is why we can’t be quiet because people need to know what’s happening. Thank you to the men who helped me today. pic.twitter.com/TlpCNCF8SW — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

Here's more from TMZ:

Singer Tish Hyman says her membership to a Gold's Gym in Los Angeles was terminated after she raised concerns about a "man" using the women's locker room. In a video posted on social media, Tish confronts the person she says is harassing her and other women in the locker room ... claiming he has male genitals and has disrespected her several times, including allegedly calling her a "bitch." Tish says she and other women have made written reports about "this man coming in our women's locker room harassing us" ... but she says the gym staff did nothing.

Despite the scare quotes around man in the TMZ piece, he is a man who exposed himself to women. For speaking out, Hyman was banned from the gym going forward.

#goldsgym terminated my membership after the MAN was escorted out by police. Then had me escorted out by officers afterwards. It was EMBARRASSING! I left but not before making sure everyone KNEW that they were allowing MEN in the locker room !!!!! — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) November 3, 2025

It's incredible, but not the first time this has happened to women. Planet Fitness also did the same thing to at least one woman, citing their "trans-inclusive" policies as grounds for letting men in women's locker rooms.

This person told me HE was a woman and demanded that I leave the women’s locker room.



He said, “Straight women like dick, and they’re probably looking at me more than you 👀😭.”#GoldsGym staff said their hands were tied by law — they couldn’t make him leave. pic.twitter.com/wJV6mnhcCL — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) October 28, 2025

California law allows this man to do this. The Democratic Party supports this.

Andy Ngo also identified the man in the video as trans activist Grant Kyle Freeman, who goes by "Alexis."

I was naked, scared, and being yelled at. He called me a b***h in front of everyone.



A young woman was also in the bathroom. She froze up — completely traumatized — and later thanked me for being there with her.



I’ve been told I could lose my music career if I speak out but idc — Tish Hyman (@listen2tish) October 28, 2025

Before being escorted out of, and banned from, Gold's Gym, Hyman made sure to let other patrons know what was going on.

"At Gold's Gym, men, grown men with big dicks in the women's locker room. And that's why I'm getting kicked out and I want to make sure the girls know," Hyman said. That video also went viral.

(Language warning):

If we saw boldness like this back in 2020, this insanity would've never been allowed to fester like it has.



God bless you for speaking the truth loudly, @listen2tish pic.twitter.com/KrmZ75bsJL — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 3, 2025

While Republicans have made inroads on this issue, and the public sentiment remains firmly on their side, it's clear Democrats and trans activists have no intention of letting this go and letting women have their private spaces. They also intend to keep punishing and harassing women who speak out.

However, as Gaines said, if more women had spoken out this boldly five years ago, we wouldn't be where we are today. Hyman knows what speaking out has already cost her and may continue to cost her, yet she did the right thing.

