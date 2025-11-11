SCOTUS Extends Freeze on Ruling That Would Force Trump to Fully Fund SNAP

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the freeze on a federal judge's ruling that would have required the Trump administration to fully fund the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) through the month of November.

U.S. District Judge John McConnell of Rhode Island previously ruled that the Trump administration not only had to use the $5 billion in contingency funds available to SNAP to cover payments through November, but also had to fully fund the program, which typically costs $8.5 to $9 billion. This would have forced the White House to find an additional $4 billion in funding.

With the government shutdown ending, the judge’s ruling may no longer have any practical effect, as the continuing resolution ensures full funding for SNAP.

The brief Court order revealed that Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would have denied the extension:

ROLLINS, SEC. OF AGRIC., ET AL. V. RI COUNCIL OF CHURCHES, ET AL. The application for stay presented to Justice Jackson is referred to the Court. The administrative stay entered on November 7, 2025, is hereby extended until 11:59 p.m. (EST) on November 13, 2025. Justice Jackson would deny the request for extension of the administrative stay and would deny the application.

