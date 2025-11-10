I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck,...
Tipsheet

Democrats’ Latest Anti-Trump Move: Blocking America’s Return to Nuclear Testing

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 10, 2025 5:45 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As usual, Congressional Democrats have decided that their only policy moving forward is simply the opposite of whatever President Trump is doing, whether that involves opposing a privately funded ballroom, closing the U.S. Southern border, or resuming nuclear tests to project strength against our enemies.

On Friday, Senators Mark Kelly of Arizona, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, and Martin Heinrich of New Mexico introduced the No Nuclear Testing Without Approval Act, which would require Congressional approval of any nuclear testing. 

This bill comes weeks after President Trump announced in late October, aboard Air Force One, that he had directed the Department of War to resume atmospheric nuclear testing.

The last nuclear test conducted by the United States was in 1992.

"Restarting nuclear testing would be reckless and unnecessary," Sen. Kelly said in a Friday statement. "We’ve already conducted more than a thousand tests and know our warheads work. This would just risk triggering a dangerous chain reaction, potentially encouraging countries like China to do the same and advance their own technology."

I Don't Think This Anti-Trump Judge Thought This Move Through, but Good Luck, Bro Matt Vespa
CATHERINE CORTEZ MASTO DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP SENATE MARTIN HEINRICH

Democrats from Nevada are particularly worried, as their state would be expected to bear the brunt of these tests.

"Democrats should spend less time trying to usurp the President’s executive authority and more time working with the administration to advance peace through strength," White House spokesperson Anna Kelly told Fox News. 

The President's announcement came shortly after Russian officials boasted about successfully testing a new, nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile. 

