Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh Reflect on Courage, Forgiveness, and Faith at Scalia Memorial Dinner

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 08, 2025 8:30 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett praised Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, for displaying “strength with grace” at the Federalist Society’s Antonin Scalia Memorial Dinner Thursday night in Washington, D.C. 

Both Justices Barrett and Kavanaugh appeared as surprise guests to discuss dealing with harassment, protests, and death threats as conservative members of the Supreme Court. Kavanuagh himself was the target of an assassination plot in June of 2022.

Barrett specifically referenced a powerful moment at Charlie Kirk's memorial service, where Erika Kirk forgave her husband's killer.

“In the face of the kind of poisonous hostility that led to Charlie Kirk’s murder, and which still exists on campuses and elsewhere … the best response really is to kind of keep Erika Kirk’s example in mind — strength with grace,” Barrett said to a room full of conservative lawyers and law students. “I think that fighting poison with poison doesn’t work, [and] leads to more poison.”

She went on to urge attendees to "take the high road" when faced with hatred.

“When you fight fire with fire in a poisonous way, it just fans the flames, and they get out of control. I think you will win if you fight fire with strength and with grace," Barrett continued. “In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death, and the kind of choices and backlash that students are facing, take the high road like Erika Kirk and show grace and strength in the face of hatred.”

Kavanaugh told attendees that in times of struggle, he is guided by principle to move forward without fear, a lesson instilled in him by a prep school teacher.

“The principle of being not afraid to make the right decision,” Kavanaugh said. “Be not afraid to stand up for your principles. Be not afraid to resist peer pressure. Be not afraid to pursue what you know is right, even when you’re going to get criticized for it.”


