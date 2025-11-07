There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results
U.S. Conducts 17th Military Strike on Narco Terrorists in the Caribbean

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 07, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, announced on Thursday that the United States military has conducted its 17th strike on a suspect narco terrorist vessel traveling on the Caribbean Sea. The strike killed three people, and as usual, no U.S. forces were harmed.

The total number of narco terrorists from South America killed in the strikes is now up to 69. 

As we’ve said before, vessel strikes on narco-terrorists will continue until their the poisoning of the American people stops. Today, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by a Designated Terrorist Organization. The vessel was trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean and was struck in international waters. No U.S. forces were harmed in the strike, and three male narco-terrorists — who were aboard the vessel — were killed. To all narco-terrorists who threaten our homeland: if you want to stay alive, stop trafficking drugs. If you keep trafficking deadly drugs—we will kill you.

Congressional Democrats have called for more transparency about how the strikes are carried out and the legal basis for operations that critics say may violate international and U.S. law by targeting alleged drug smugglers.

Senate Republicans on Thursday blocked a Democratic-backed measure that would have limited President Trump’s authority to use military action against Venezuela, as President Trump escalates his campaign against Nicolás Maduro.

