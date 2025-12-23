What Hunter Biden Said About Illegal Immigration Is Rather Trumpian
ICE Reveals Festive Deportation Ad Featuring Santa Clause

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | December 23, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released an AI-generated ad, featuring Santa Claus himself rounding up illegal immigrants. 

The video, part of the Department of Homeland Security’s deportation ad campaign, depicts a buff Santa Claus suiting up in red and donning a plate carrier labeled “ICE” as he arrests illegal immigrants, processes them, and loads them onto a plane marked “ICE Air” for deportation to their home countries.

"AVOID ICE AIR AND SANTA’S NAUGHTY LIST!" the X post reads. "Self-deport today with the CBP Home app, earn $3,000 and spend Christmas at home with loved ones. Holiday incentive is valid through the end of 2025."

The ad follows an announcement by Secretary Kristi Noem tripling the incentive for illegal immigrants to self-deport, from $1,000 to $3,000. Self-deportation also includes additional benefits, such as the possibility of legally re-entering the United States in the future. Officials note that encouraging voluntary departures is significantly less expensive than forced deportations, which cost taxpayers approximately $17,000 per individual.

"This Christmas season, the U.S. taxpayer is generously TRIPLING the incentive for illegal aliens to leave voluntarily. Through the end of the year, illegal aliens who self-deport using the CBP Home App can receive a $3,000 exit bonus," Noem wrote on X, Monday. "Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will not return."

So far, self-deportations through the CBP Home app have been more effective than raids by immigration officers. More than 1.9 million illegal immigrants have already self-deported, whereas only around 600,000 have been forcefully deported by ICE. 

