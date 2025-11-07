Sydney Sweeney's Face When Asked About Her American Eagle Jeans Ad Is Priceless
Senate Blocks Bill to Stop Trump From Escalating Military Action in Venezuela
Yet Another Judge Thinks They Can Control the Budget
VIP
Video From Condé Nast Shows It Is Like a Daycare Center for Journos...
Leaked Docs Show the DSA's Laundry List of Anti-Israel Demands for Mamdani's Administratio...
Defending Education Wins Free Speech Victory Over Ohio District's 'Anti-Harassment' Polici...
Revelations of Insurance Fraud at MI Children's Hospital Exposes Troubling 'Gender-Affirmi...
VIP
Maine Voters OK Red Flag Law Because Experts Blew It
It's Time to Stigmatize Some People Again
VIP
Sixth Circuit Sides with Parent Over School's Pronoun Policy
Don't Mamdani My Miami
Tucker Carlson Praises Venezuelan Tyrant Nicolás Maduro As 'Socially Conservative'
Kazakhstan Joins the Abraham Accords, As More Nations Consider Following Suit
38 Charged Following Investigations by the Nashville Homeland Security Task Force
Tipsheet

President Trump Seeks Emergency Block on Judges Order to Pay Food Stamps in Full

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 07, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The White House has asked a federal appeals court to issue an emergency block, after a federal judge ruled on Thursday that the administration would have to pay full Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) payments in full amid the longest government shutdown in United States history.

Advertisement

Judge Jack McConnell of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island rejected the Trump administration’s request to pay only 65 percent of SNAP benefits this month. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has a $5 billion contingency fund for emergencies like the Schumer Shutdown, but that amount falls short of the $8.5 to $9 billion needed to fully fund monthly SNAP payments. The Trump administration will be required to find funds to make up the difference.

The Trump administration is arguing in its filings that the "crisis" at hand "can only be solved by congressional action.”

“This is a crisis, to be sure, but it is a crisis occasioned by congressional failure, and that can only be solved by congressional action,” lawyers for the Trump administration wrote in the filing. “There is no lawful basis for an order that directs USDA to somehow find $4 billion in the metaphorical couch cushions.”

Recommended

Guess Who Marco Rubio Wants for the 2028 GOP Nomination Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CONGRESS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JUDGES SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Senate Democrats have rejected the continuing resolution 14 times.  They also argued that the courts do not have the power to appropriate spending, and therefore have breached the separation of powers.

“This unprecedented injunction makes a mockery of the separation of powers,” the Trump administration's lawyers continued. “Courts hold neither the power to appropriate nor the power to spend. Courts are charged with enforcing the law, but the law is explicit that SNAP benefits are subject to available appropriations.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Guess Who Marco Rubio Wants for the 2028 GOP Nomination Jeff Charles
Sydney Sweeney's Face When Asked About Her American Eagle Jeans Ad Is Priceless Matt Vespa
Leaked Docs Show the DSA's Laundry List of Anti-Israel Demands for Mamdani's Administration Amy Curtis
There Might be Something Odd About New Jersey's Election Results Matt Vespa
38 Charged Following Investigations by the Nashville Homeland Security Task Force Scott McClallen
100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Breaks Down With Regret for Saving The World Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Guess Who Marco Rubio Wants for the 2028 GOP Nomination Jeff Charles
Advertisement