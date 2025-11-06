Mamdani Allies Threaten Primary Challenges to Push His Agenda Through City Hall

While Zohran Mamdani's election victory is alarming those who value free markets and individual liberty, many have noted that most of his policy proposals still require city council approval. While the council is majority Democrat, it doesn’t necessarily lean as far left as Mamdani.

Advertisement

Mamdani is pushing higher taxes on millionaires and corporations to raise $9 billion for his ambitious socialist agenda. Whether those hikes happen, however, depends on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state legislature. Hochul has indicated she opposes the plan, though two influential state Democrats voiced support on Wednesday, and supporters of Mamdani have threatened to primary council members who resist his agenda.

“So long as some of the new revenue would be applied to tax relief for working-class New Yorkers, I’m open to very modest increases on millionaires,” state Senator James Skoufis (D-Orange) from the Hudson Valley said.

Senator Liz Krueger of Manhattan, who is the chair of the finance committee and endorsed Mamdani for mayor in September said that she is keeping an open mind. “New York State and New York City are both facing many new challenges in the coming years. I am always open to exploring the best options for nearly 20 million New Yorkers.”

Governor Hochul may soon cave, as she is already being pushed further to the left by her allies and supporters. At a rally in Queens in support of Mamdani, 13,000 attendees chanted "Tax the Rich" at her as she delivered her speech. She was forced to play it off and told the crowd, "I hear you."

A former top aide to progressive New York Congresswoman and "Squad" member, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said that Mamdani and his team should threaten to primary state politicians who don't fall in line.

“Maybe AOC should run for governor if Hochul doesn’t do what needs to be done,” Corbyn Trent said. “The power that politicians understand is the ballot box. Getting one or two scalps sends a message about what happens when you don’t play ball.”

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.