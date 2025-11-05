This State's Voters Just Sacrificed Gun Rights for the Illusion of Security
This Is How Violent Criminals Are Taking Advantage of Trump's Immigration Policies
Steve Bannon Sends Urgent Warning to Republicans After Democrat Victories
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat
Newsom May Have One With Prop 50, but CA Voters Don't Want Him...
The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken...
Officials Provide Update on UPS Plane Crash: At Least Nine Dead, Dozens Injured...
Promises Made, Promises Kept: White House Marks One Year of the Second Trump...
'A Radical Left Earthquake Just Hit America:' NRCC Launches Early Midterm Ad Tying...
Jimmy Kimmel Hosts SNAP Food Bank...There's Just One Problem
VIP
After Getting Glock to Change Its Design, Everytown Turns Sights on Another Company
Polling Missed It. Emotion Didn’t.
Do Californians Oppose or Support Gerrymandering? This New Exit Poll Raises Some Questions
Mamdani Claims a Mandate Over New York City
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Is Blaming for the GOP’s Disappointing Election Night

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 05, 2025 1:15 PM
AP Photo/John McDonnell

President Trump offered his opinion on Wednesday on why Republicans suffered devastating losses in Tuesday's elections, in New Jersey, Virginia, and, least surprisingly, in New York City.

Advertisement

“Last night it was not expected to be a victory,” Trump said over breakfast with Republican Senators, “I don't think it was good for Republicans.” 

“I don't think it was good -- I'm not sure it was good for anybody," he went on. "But we had an interesting evening and we learned a lot.”

“Exactly one year ago, we had that big, beautiful victory,” Trump continued. “But I thought we'd have a discussion after the press leaves about what last night represented and what we should do about it. And also about the shutdown and how that relates to last night.”

“I think if you read the pollsters, the shutdown was a big factor. Negative for the Republicans, and that was a big factor,” Trump said. “And they say that I wasn't on the ballot was the biggest factor. But I don't know about that. But I was honored that they said that."  

President Trump also went on to urge Republican Senators to nuke the filibuster and bring an end to the government shutdown. The Senate Majority Leader, John Thune, of South Dakota, has said the past he would not employ the so-called "nuclear option" because he simply doesn't have the votes.

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEW JERSEY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

The Schumer Shutdown is now in its 36th day, making it the longest government shutdown in United States history. Just yesterday, it surpassed the length of the 2018–2019 government shutdown, which was over funding for President Trump’s border wall.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Chuck Schumer Just Pulled Off an Unprecedented Feat Jeff Charles
Officials Provide Update on UPS Plane Crash: At Least Nine Dead, Dozens Injured or Missing Amy Curtis
This Is How Violent Criminals Are Taking Advantage of Trump's Immigration Policies Jeff Charles
Steve Bannon Sends Urgent Warning to Republicans After Democrat Victories Jeff Charles
Someone Hijacked the Screen at Mamdani HQ's Victory Party...the Image Posted Was Hilarious Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Mamdani Line People Are Calling 'One of the Most Horrifying Quotes' Spoken by a Politician Amy Curtis
Advertisement