Trump's Phone Got Seized by Special Counsel in Arctic Frost Spy Probe
Smoking Gun? We Have Damning New Emails That Might Sink James Comey
This Exit Poll Just Showed How Virginia Voters Feel About Jay Jones' Violent...
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race
VIP
They Are Coming for Your Pets
UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flam...
LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC
VIP
The Democrats’ Disgusting New Narrative
VIP
Call to Rebuild Democratic Support in Rural America Ignores Party's Recent History
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes...
VIP
Texas Governor Threatens 100% Tariff for NY Residents Moving to Texas
Karoline Leavitt Responds to Mamdani After He Blames Trump for Election Day Bomb...
Articles of Impeachment Filed Against US District Judge Over Operation Arctic Frost
Tipsheet

Senate Majority Leader Doesn't Have Enough Votes to Eliminate the Filibuster Despite Trump's Wishes

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 04, 2025 7:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

John Thune, the Senate Majority leader, told reporters on Monday that he did not have enough votes to end the filibuster, despite President Trump's continuing support for the so-called 'nuclear option.'

Advertisement

“The votes aren’t there,” the South Dakota Republican told reporters. When asked if he had discussed the issue with President Trump, Thune replied, “Oh, yeah.”

President Trump wrote on Truth Social last week, “It is now time for the Republicans to play their ‘TRUMP CARD,’ and go for what is called the Nuclear Option — Get rid of the Filibuster, and get rid of it, NOW!”

He has continued to voice that position on Truth Social over the last couple of days, and even doubled down on it during a "60 Minutes" interview released on Sunday. 

“I know John doesn’t – well, John and a few others – but you know what, the Republicans have to get tougher,” Trump said on "60 Minutes." “I disagree with him on this point."

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

DONALD TRUMP FILIBUSTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Senator Thune, in his first speech on the Senate floor, defended the filibuster as a tool to ensure that the Senate remains the Senate.

“They made the Senate smaller and senators’ terms of office longer, with the intention of creating a more stable, more thoughtful, and more deliberative legislative body to check ill-considered or intemperate legislation and protect the rights of the American people,” he said.

Under President Joe Biden, Senate Democrats attempted and failed to eliminate the filibuster.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Here's What Exit Polls Are Saying About New Jersey Governor's Race Jeff Charles
Here's What Exit Polls are Saying About Virginia's Governor Race Jeff Charles
Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes Interview Dmitri Bolt
UPS Cargo Plane Crashes After Takeoff From Louisville, Multiple Buildings Engulfed in Flames Amy Curtis
Escape From New York: Dems Are About to Have a Hell of a Time With Mamdani Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

LIVE Election Results: Voters Decide Future of VA, NJ, NYC Amy Curtis
Advertisement