Ben Shapiro Draws a Moral Line for Conservatism, Following Tucker Carlson's Nick Fuentes Interview

Ben Shapiro on Monday unleashed on Tucker Carlson and his latest softball interview with right-wing neo-nazi, Nick Fuentes. I encourage you to watch the episode in its entirety.

Advertisement

No to the groypers.

No to cowards like Tucker Carlson, who normalize their trash.

No to those who champion them.

No to demoralization.

No to bigotry and anti-meritocratic horseshit.

No to anti-Americanism.

No. pic.twitter.com/71TModtGWq — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 3, 2025

The right has begun to fracture since the October 7 attacks in 2023, when many conservatives began to question why the United States supported Israel's war against Hamas. Well, the answer is simple: we support them because they are one of our only allies in the Middle East, a nuclear power, and a bastion of Western civilization and values.

Commentators, including Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson, have veered into antisemitic territory, suggesting that American foreign policy is controlled by Jews, offering cover for neo-Nazis, and distorting historical facts all under the guise of “just asking questions.” In one viral interview, Tucker Carlson's guest argued that Winston Churchill, rather than Hitler, was the chief villain of World War II, and Carlson offered little pushback, failing in his journalistic duty.

Fringe commentator Nick Fuentes has been doing this for years now, but as more popular conservatives begin to join him, he has entered the political fray more popular than ever. Even the New York Times noticed and ran an opinion piece titled, "Nick Fuentes Was Charlie Kirk’s Bitter Enemy. Now He’s Becoming His Successor."

They even suggested that, according to conservative writer Rod Dreher, a close friend of Vice President JD Vance, "30 to 40 percent of D.C. G.O.P. staffers under the age of 30 are Groypers.” Groypers, being the nickname for followers of Fuentes.

On his show, Shapiro argued that commentators like Carlson do little more than water down extremist views and make them palatable to the general public. Throughout Carlson’s entire interview, he never once pressed Fuentes on his radical beliefs, including Fuentes’s open admiration for Joseph Stalin. Fuentes’s growing popularity is proof of that, and conservatives cannot afford to sit idly by while it happens.

Shapiro, whose rise to fame as a conservative warrior began here at Townhall, where they published his first-ever syndicated column when he was 17, drew clear moral boundaries for the conservative movement. We do not accept Groypers, we do not accept cowards who provide cover for them or anti-semitism, we do not accept bigotry, or anti-Americanism.

While many may dismiss the infighting as insignificant, a deepening schism is emerging on the right, especially among young conservatives. It’s what prompted Shapiro to devote his entire Monday show to the issue, as conservatism could decay from within if its moral lines continue to blur.

Advertisement

Without serious attention, that divide could destroy what we’ve worked so long to build. Our movement must not become one of moral rot like the Democrats. If conservatives fail to draw clear lines against bigotry and antisemitism, we risk fracturing our own coalition and betraying the very values we claim to uphold.

This battle for the soul of the right is not just about politics; it’s about preserving truth, decency, and American identity for future generations. The time to stand firm and say “no” is now.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.