Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters
President Trump Gets the Importance of AI
VIP
Antifa Is Not a 'Dissenting Voice'
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 292: What the New Testament Says About Weakness
American Revival: Is It Possible for Christians to Be Simultaneously Revived and Divided?
Intricate Ears and God
The Truth About Christian Zionism
Trump Threatens to Send Troops, Slash Aid to Nigeria If Government Won't Stop...
Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination
Trump Seeks Investigation Into Killing of Christians in Nigeria
FBI Busts 14 Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers for Alleged Drug Trafficking
Gavin Newsom Asks Court to Block Trump From Sending Troops to LA
Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP
Tipsheet

Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes for Anti-Tariff Reagan Ad, Trade Talks Are Still Frozen

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | November 02, 2025 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla; Pool

President Trump revealed on Friday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for Ontario’s anti-tariff ad featuring former President Reagan, which Trump said falsely portrayed Reagan’s stance on tariffs.

Advertisement

“He was very nice. He apologized for what they did with the commercial because it was a false commercial. You know, it was the exact opposite, Ronald Reagan loved tariffs,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

When asked if the apology meant that trade negotiations would resume, Trump replied, “No, but I have a very good relationship. I like him a lot.”

Trade talk stopped last Thursday as a result of the ad, which was produced by Ontario’s Conservative-led government, not by Carney’s Liberal allies.

It aired a clip of Reagan saying: “When someone says, ‘Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,’ it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting Americans products and jobs. And sometimes for a short time it works, but only for a short time. But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer."

Recommended

Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

CANADA DONALD TRUMP TARIFFS TRADE

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars, then the worst happens, markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,” Reagan says in the audio.

“The way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition.”

Here is the entirety of Reagan's speech.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination Scott McClallen
Elon Musk Calls on Britain to 'Turn the Tide' of Illegal Immigration Amy Curtis
Trump Did It Again With This Year's Halloween Trick-or-Treaters Matt Vespa
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 292: What the New Testament Says About Weakness Myra Kahn Adams
Lawmaker: Federal Government Can't Use Contingency Funds to Pay SNAP Scott McClallen
The Truth About Christian Zionism Michael Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Left Bullies Erika Kirk Months After Charlie's Assassination Scott McClallen
Advertisement