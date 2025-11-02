Canadian Prime Minister Apologizes for Anti-Tariff Reagan Ad, Trade Talks Are Still Frozen

President Trump revealed on Friday that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney apologized for Ontario’s anti-tariff ad featuring former President Reagan, which Trump said falsely portrayed Reagan’s stance on tariffs.

“He was very nice. He apologized for what they did with the commercial because it was a false commercial. You know, it was the exact opposite, Ronald Reagan loved tariffs,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One on his way to Mar-a-Lago for the weekend.

When asked if the apology meant that trade negotiations would resume, Trump replied, “No, but I have a very good relationship. I like him a lot.”

Trade talk stopped last Thursday as a result of the ad, which was produced by Ontario’s Conservative-led government, not by Carney’s Liberal allies.

It aired a clip of Reagan saying: “When someone says, ‘Let’s impose tariffs on foreign imports,’ it looks like they’re doing the patriotic thing by protecting Americans products and jobs. And sometimes for a short time it works, but only for a short time. But over the long run, such trade barriers hurt every American worker and consumer."

“High tariffs inevitably lead to retaliation by foreign countries and the triggering of fierce trade wars, then the worst happens, markets shrink and collapse, businesses and industries shut down and millions of people lose their jobs,” Reagan says in the audio.

“The way to prosperity for all nations is rejecting protectionist legislation and promoting fair and free competition.”

Here is the entirety of Reagan's speech.

