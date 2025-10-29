MAGA Challenger Takes Fresh Aim at McConnell and GOP Opponents in Tariff Coup

Kentucky Senate candidate Nate Morris, who is running to replace Senator Mitch McConnell, took a shot at both the Senator and his opposition, including Representative Andy Barr, after five Senate Republicans, including McConnell, joined the Democrats in blocking President Trump's tariffs on Brazilian imports.

Morris has described himself as an America First candidate and is striving to align himself with President Trump and MAGA during his campaign.

“If at this point you don’t understand that President Trump is fighting for the best interests of the American worker and swampy career politicians like Mitch McConnell are not, I really don’t know what to tell you," he said about the vote.

President Trump’s trade policy and tariffs, which I enthusiastically support, have already proven to be a complete success. They’re bringing in revenue, they’re bringing bad actors like Communist China to heel, they’re protecting American jobs and raising wages for American workers. Why anyone who is sent to Washington to represent the American people would oppose President Trump’s agenda is beyond me.

“We have been getting ripped off for decades," he continued. "Because globalists in both parties, from Barack Obama to Mitch McConnell, refused to put America First. It’s time we draw a line in the sand: you either stand with the globalists or you put America and its workers first.”

“I’m proud to say I stand with President Trump 100% of the time, including and especially regarding his tariffs.”

Morris also torched one of his opponents in the race, Andy Barr, who is attempting to move from the House of Representatives to the Senate. He has often not aligned with President Trump's goals, even supporting amnesty for illegal immigrants in years past.

“My opponent, Andy Barr, has made it clear he would vote just like Mitch McConnell in opposing the President’s agenda," Morris said. "President Trump deserves a Senator from Kentucky, a state he won by 30 points, who supports his economic policy to protect the wages of American workers and fight for America’s working class.”

