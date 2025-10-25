How Graham Platner's Campaign Is Trying to Do Damage Control After Nazi Tattoo...
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Fires Back at Hillary Clinton Over White House Ballroom Renovations

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 25, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The Trump administration took a shot at former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, accusing her of stealing furniture from the White House, after she criticized President Trump's new Ballroom renovations.

"Failed presidential candidate and former First Lady Crooked Hillary Clinton stole furniture from the White House on her way out until she was forced to return it," White House spokesman Davis Ingle told Fox News Digital. "Crooked Hillary is shameless and a total disgrace. Meanwhile, President Trump is restoring the White House to its proper glory for Americans to enjoy for generations to come — at no expense to the taxpayer — something we should all celebrate."

Earlier in October, Clinton took a shot at President Trump, trying to rally supporters against the construction of the White House Ballroom, which will be entirely financed by the President and private donors.

"It’s not his house. It’s your house. And he’s destroying it," she wrote on X, Tuesday. On Thursday, she made a separate post writing, "The government may be shut down, but Trump is still managing to get some work done in Washington—like illegally demolishing an entire wing of the White House to build himself a ballroom. Lifting a finger to lower your health care costs? Not so much."

