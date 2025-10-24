VIP
Yet Another Liberal Calls Stephen Miller a Nazi

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 24, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Less than a week after actor Robert De Niro called White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller a Nazi on MSNBC, Jennifer Welch, an interior designer and co-host of the "I’ve Had It" podcast, did the same on Thursday. This time, however, she went further, mocking Miller’s Jewish heritage by calling him a “Nazi Jew.”

Welch appeared on CNN with host Abby Phillip in an episode titled "Keeping Up With the Cult." 

"Let’s put it on the table. Sometimes I think about the ’80s and the quiet bigotry that existed at that time. And I do wonder, would we be better off if we just knew? If people just actually were upfront about their views rather than it’s kind of like underneath the surface?" Phillip began.

Welch then mocked the phrase, "I don't see color," describing it as a way for people to claim they are not biggotted or racist, when they actually are.

Phillip went on to say that it was the duty of political leaders to ensure that their parties aren't supportive of bigotry, and that they should draw lines when views begin to have components of racism. "I don’t know if that’s really cancel culture so much as, like, leadership," Phillip said.

"What do you do when the racists are in charge, like they are now?" Welch asked. "I mean, like Stephen Miller is a White supremacist. I mean, he is. And he's basically running the White House. They keep Trump busy with his decorating projects. He's got building the arch now. He's got his Oval Office design. And then you have these real sociopaths that are real antisemites, true White supremacists like Steven Miller. And even though he's Jewish, he's like a Nazi Jew."

A White House spokeswoman responded to the smear, describing it as a "braindead take" typical of an interior designer trying to comment on politics.

"If Jennifer wants to sound like she has more than three brain cells, she should stick to couches and countertops and stop spewing hateful comments that incite radical leftists to commit acts of violence against Republicans," the spokeswoman said.

