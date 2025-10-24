Zohran Mamdani has secured a long-awaited endorsement from establishment Democrat Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader.

"Zohran Mamdani has relentlessly focused on addressing the affordability crisis and explicitly committed to being a mayor for all New Yorkers, including those who do not support his candidacy," Jeffries said. "In that spirit, I support him and the entire citywide Democratic ticket in the general election."

His endorsement is likely to pressure Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to follow suit and comes just a day before early voting begins in New York City, in one of the nation’s most closely watched mayoral races.

Zohran Mamdani won a surprise victory in New York City's Democratic primary, beating out former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The willingness of the top Democrat in the House to endorse an open democratic socialist sets in stone the Democratic Party's shift in their willingness to support socialism, its tenets, and its candidates outright. In recent years, they have rejected the term but acted in its support.

Mamdani has consistently maintained a double-digit lead over Cuomo, who is now running as an independent candidate.

While mayoral debates have taken place, the second concluding Wednesday night, no significant shifts have occurred in candidate support. Mamdani has maintained his charisma and social media strength, while Cuomo has often appeared cold, stumbling over questions. Sliwa, the Republican candidate, has largely remained a spoiler in the race, holding just 19 percent support.

Cuomo, according to Sliwa, is relying on Sliwa dropping out to secure victory, a strategy the Republican called lazy. At this point in the race, it seems increasingly likely that the seat of American, and even global, capitalism will elect its first-ever socialist mayor.

