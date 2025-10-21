The Two Gen Z Women Blazing New Trail In Conservative Media

While young men across the United States are trending to be more conservative than ever before, young women continue to trend towards being more liberal, with nearly 40 percent of Gen Z women identifying as such. A new podcast, called Sincerely American, is aiming to change that.

Co-hosts Jayme Franklin and Camryn Kinsey launched their show after realizing that most major podcasts aimed at young women often promote progressivism, both socially and politically. They seek to chart new territory, focusing on a faith and fashion-based alternative podcast, while promising to discuss topics that actually matter to young women: fashion, beauty, pop culture, and lifestyle. The conservative ideas, they say, will emerge naturally throughout their show.

Sincerely American is a cultural glow up for women who want to live life fully and faithfully. Join @jaymefranklin16 and @camrynbaylee every Wednesday 🤍 pic.twitter.com/zXPYTSgc4K — The Conservateur (@ConservateurMag) October 10, 2025

Franklin exclusively told Townhall that their goal is to give young women a new kind of cultural voice, one grounded in faith, purpose, and patriotism rather than the self-indulgent ethos of modern feminism

We saw in 2024 how much Gen Z men shaped the election, largely because of President Trump’s presence on male-led podcasts that spoke their language. Right now, the top show for young women is Call Her Daddy — a raunchy feminist podcast that glorifies a lifestyle of casual sex, partying, and girlboss narcissism. We want to be the opposite of that. We’re creating a space where women can rediscover the beauty of faith, family, and love of country, where they can become the best versions of themselves in marriage, motherhood, career, fashion, and wellness. Culture and politics are inseparable for our generation, and we believe the way to change politics is by first changing culture. We want to represent womanhood with truth and grace, and bring women into our coalition who may not yet call themselves conservative, but are searching for meaning in a confused, fallen world.

Kinsey elaborated further, saying that the show is ultimately about ensuring that young women find true purpose in their lives.

From the start my goal with this podcast has been to build something real, something that cuts through the noise and speaks directly to the women who feel like the culture forgot them. If feminism was supposed to make us happier, why are women more anxious, medicated, and lonely than ever before? Why are marriage and birth rates plummeting while emptiness is sold to us as empowerment? This show exists to challenge those lies and offer something deeper, a space where women can rethink what strength and purpose really mean. It is about rejecting the scripts that have failed us and rediscovering meaning in faith, family, femininity, and legacy. Ambition without meaning is empty, and I’ve learned that real strength comes from building a life that outlives you. My hope is to wake women up and remind them they weren’t made to scroll their way through life but to build, create, and shape the future.

As Sincerely American gains traction, Franklin and Kinsey hope to inspire a generation of young women to rethink what empowerment really means and shape them into proud patriots and conservatives.

You can check out their new show here on YouTube and on their website.

