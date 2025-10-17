VIP
Here's Some Advice for the Democrats
Transgenderism and LGBTQ Ideology Is in Decline on American College Campuses

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 17, 2025 2:30 PM
A decline in the number of American college students identifying as transgender is lending support to the view that the surge in transgender identification may have been more of a social trend than some sort of lasting demographic shift.

Eric Kaufmann, a professor of politics at the University of Buckingham, did his own analysis of the 2025 survey of U.S. undergraduates. It included a question asking students to identify their gender, with answer choices including: Man, Woman, Nonbinary, Agender, Genderqueer or genderfluid, Unsure, and Prefer not to say.

What Kaufmann found was that of 68,000 students, only 3.6 percent identified as a gender other than male or female. "By comparison, the figure was 5.2% in 2024 and 6.8% in both 2022 and 2023," Kaufmann wrote. "In other words, the share of trans-identified students has effectively halved in just two years."

 "Non-conforming sexual identity" also declined. However, American college students identifying as gay or lesbian rose by 10 percentage points since 2023.

Political beliefs cannot be given credit for the decline in transgenderism, as "Those beliefs remained stable throughout the 2020s," Kaufman wrote.

Some reasoning he did provide, however, was significant improvements in students' mental health. "Less anxious and, especially, depressed students are linked with a smaller share identifying as trans, queer or bisexual," he wrote.

He also said people could reasonably say that "The fall of trans and queer seems most similar to the fading of a fashion or trend. It happened largely independently of shifts in political beliefs and social media use, though improved mental health played a role."

The annual College Free Speech Rankings survey was conducted by the Philadelphia-based Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE). It surveys students nationwide to gauge their views on freedom of speech while also collecting demographic data such as gender and other identifying factors.

