Israel Says Hamas Returned Wrong Body in Hostage Exchange

The Israel Defense Force has stated that one of the four bodies returned to Israel by Hamas, does not match any of the deceased hostages.

"Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages. Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages," the IDF stated.

Advertisement

🟡Following the completion of examinations at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, the fourth body handed over to Israel by Hamas does not match any of the hostages.



Hamas is required to make all necessary efforts to return the deceased hostages. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2025

The bodies of Eitan Levi, 53, Uriel Baruch, 35, and Staff Sergeant Tamir Nimrodi, 18, however, were returned.

"SSGT Tamir Nimrodi was kidnapped alive and was killed while in captivity at the age of 18. Uriel Baruch was killed during the Oct. 7 Massacre and his body was kidnapped into Gaza. Eitan Levi was killed during the Oct. 7 Massacre and his body was kidnapped into Gaza. May their memories be a blessing," the IDF posted on X.

SSGT Tamir Nimrodi was kidnapped alive and was killed while in captivity at the age of 18. Uriel Baruch was killed during the Oct. 7 Massacre and his body was kidnapped into Gaza. Eitan Levi was killed during the Oct. 7 Massacre and his body was kidnapped into Gaza.

May their… pic.twitter.com/HWWZnie6Lm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2025

So far, all 20 living hostages have been returned to Israel under a peace deal brokered by President Trump. However, all of the bodies of the deceased hostages, also included in the ceasefire agreement, have yet to be returned.

"ALL TWENTY HOSTAGES ARE BACK AND FEELING AS GOOD AS CAN BE EXPECTED. A big burden has been lifted, but the job IS NOT DONE. THE DEAD HAVE NOT BEEN RETURNED, AS PROMISED! Phase Two begins right NOW!!!" President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Benjamin Netanyahu's office wrote in a press release that Israel remains committed to securing the return of all the hostages.

"The Government and the entire establishment for the missing and the captives of the State of Israel are determined, committed, and working tirelessly to return all of our fallen hostages for proper burial in their country."

"The Hamas terrorist organization is required to uphold its commitments to the mediators and return them as part of the implementation of the agreement. We will not compromise on this and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen hostages, every last one of them."

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.