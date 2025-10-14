Zohran Mamdani Breaks His Silence on the Freed Israeli Hostages

After prolonged silence about the freeing of the Israeli hostages, Zohran Mamdani, the socialist New York City mayoral candidate, finally released a statement on X. And it is about as bad as anyone expected, showing more concern for Palestinians, and an alleged "genocide" by the Israeli's than the injustice done to them by Hamas.

Advertisement

Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and loved ones freed from detention. There is finally a glimmer of hope that this ceasefire will hold and the long difficult work of reconstruction can begin. I also know this news brings solace to millions of New Yorkers, who’ve felt the pain of the past few years. We have watched as our tax dollars have funded a genocide. The moral and human cost will be a lasting stain and requires accountability and real examination of our collective conscience and our government’s policies. The responsibility now lies with those of us who believe in peace to make sure it endures, and that it is just. Once aid is delivered, the wounded are cared for, and a lasting agreement secured, we cannot look away. We must work towards a future built upon justice, one without occupation and apartheid, and for a world where every person can live with safety and dignity.

Today’s scenes of Israelis and Palestinians are profoundly moving: Israeli hostages being freed and families reunited after years of fear, uncertainty, and torture; the first days in Gaza without relentless Israeli bombardment of Palestinians as families return to rubble and… — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) October 13, 2025

We can assure Zohran that his city, which happens to be 12 percent Jewish, was very happy to see its tax dollars going to fund the right of Israel to defend itself and ensure that justice rained upon Hamas and its supporters.

Leave it to the socialist to side with the very worst humanity has to offer.

Mamdani states that it is now up to us to ensure peace endures. That is true, and that includes not filling the Palestinians with false hope that they may one day reconquer Jerusalem and achieve statehood through means of violence. Describing the means by which Israel has the best chance at ensuring the safety of their people as "occupation" and "apartheid."

Let us not forget that two New Yorkers, Omer Neutra and Itay Chen were murdered by those you provide cover for in your anti-Israel rhetoric.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.