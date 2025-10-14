President Trump Declines to Commit to Two-State Solution, Says His Focus Is on Rebuilding Gaza

Aboard Air Force One on his return from the Middle East, fresh off signing a historic peace deal between Hamas and Israel, President Trump was asked by reporters whether he would commit to pursuing a two-state solution. He responded, “We’ll have to see.”

Advertisement

The President specifically said he was more concerned with rebuilding Gaza than with whether to pursue a one-state solution or a two-state solution.

"We’re talking about rebuilding Gaza. I’m not talking about single state or double state or two state. We’re talking about the rebuilding of Gaza," Trump said.

"We'll have to see," he continued. "A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see."

Trump:



We’re talking about rebuilding Gaza. I’m not talking about single state or double state or two state. We’re talking about rebuilding Gaza.



Some people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. At some point, I’ll decide what I think is right. pic.twitter.com/msG1Smy4ST — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 14, 2025

He further added that any decision made on that front would have to involve regional and international partners.

President Trump concluded a historic trip to the Middle East on Monday, officially signing the peace deal agreed upn by both Hamas and Israel, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with 20 world leaders present. During his speech, he said that it had taken more than 3,000 years to achieve peace in the region, and vowed to ensure that it would become the new norm during his presidency.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.