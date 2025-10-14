Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater
The View Co-Host Just Ate It With This Bet. Here's What She Has...
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think
VIP
Supreme Court Rejects Alex Jones' Request to Set Aside $1.4 Billion Verdict
The Schumer Shutdown Continues: Senate Dems Once Again Refuse to Open the Government
New Study Shows 'Trans Identification' Among Youth Is in a Freefall
If Europe Halted Muslim and African Migration, the Number of Sexual Assaults Would...
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to...
US Ambassador Mike Huckabee Shows Off Musical Chops With Israeli Spin on Lynyrd...
President Trump Authorized Another Strike on Venezuelan Narco Terrorist Boat
Stop the UN Global Climate Tax on American Ships
Charlie Kirk Posthumously Awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom
VIP
Naked and Afraid: Portland Protesters Strip Down to Oppose President Trump
Hamas Executes Rivals in Gaza As World Leaders Declare the War Over
Tipsheet

President Trump Declines to Commit to Two-State Solution, Says His Focus Is on Rebuilding Gaza

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 14, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Aboard Air Force One on his return from the Middle East, fresh off signing a historic peace deal between Hamas and Israel, President Trump was asked by reporters whether he would commit to pursuing a two-state solution. He responded, “We’ll have to see.”

Advertisement

The President specifically said he was more concerned with rebuilding Gaza than with whether to pursue a one-state solution or a two-state solution.

"We’re talking about rebuilding Gaza. I’m not talking about single state or double state or two state. We’re talking about the rebuilding of Gaza," Trump said. 

"We'll have to see," he continued. "A lot of people like the one-state solution, some people like the two-state solution. We’ll have to see." 

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement

He further added that any decision made on that front would have to involve regional and international partners.

President Trump concluded a historic trip to the Middle East on Monday, officially signing the peace deal agreed upn by both Hamas and Israel, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, with 20 world leaders present. During his speech, he said that it had taken more than 3,000 years to achieve peace in the region, and vowed to ensure that it would become the new norm during his presidency.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
This Israeli Hostage Says His Hamas Captors Weren’t Who You Think Jeff Charles
Batten Down the Hatches: White House Office of Management and Budget Prepared to Weather Schumer Shutdown Amy Curtis
Speaker Johnson Blows the Lid Off the Dems' Schumer Shutdown Theater Matt Vespa
New Study Shows 'Trans Identification' Among Youth Is in a Freefall Amy Curtis
Hamas Executes Rivals in Gaza As World Leaders Declare the War Over Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

You Won't Believe Who Letitia James Has Living in Her Mortgage Fraud Home Jeff Charles
Advertisement