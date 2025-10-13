President Trump Ushers in an Era of Peace With Historic Deal Signed in Egypt

President Trump on Monday signed a major peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in front of more than 20 world leaders, characterizing the moment as the first step towards wider peace in the Middle East, calling on nations to "put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us."

.@POTUS and strong leaders are bringing PEACE to the Middle East.



"Behind me are the greatest leaders, most powerful leaders...They wanted to get Gaza straightened out...It went so smoothly no one could even believe it."



This is WORLD HISTORY in the making.

"It took us 3,000 years to get to this point," Trump said. He will ensure that peace will become the new norm in the region.

🚨POTUS: At long last we have peace in the Middle East!



"Everybody said it was impossible...but now we are there."



President Trump is doing the IMPOSSIBLE!!

MONUMENTAL MOMENT —



"There's been tremendous conflict. We have a once-in-a-lifetime chance to put bitter hatred behind us. So many people in this room didn’t get along. This is the first time the Middle East crisis has brought people together as opposed to driving them apart." pic.twitter.com/eKPPeJjmKq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

"After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said. "Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

"This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of an age of terror and death, the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God," Trump said.

.@POTUS's Closing Remarks In Egypt:



"Life over death, hope over strife, harmony over hatred. That’s what we want...Together, we're going to forge a magnificent, great, & enduring peace...God bless you all. God bless the Middle East. God bless your countries, & God bless you." pic.twitter.com/SYYmPwTQz6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

The President's speech in Egypt came shortly after he addressed the Knesset in Israel, where he received a standing ovation from Israeli officials, and encouraged Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

🚨WOAH: The Israeli Knesset gives President Trump a STANDING OVATION for his speech.



Next Stop: Egypt



🎥: @KatiePavlich pic.twitter.com/O7TaVhw0sh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 13, 2025

🚨 President Trump, speaking in the Knesset, calls on President Herzog to give Netanyahu a pardon



“He’s the greatest in war time…cigars and champagne? Who the hell cares?” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 13, 2025

