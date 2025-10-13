VIP
The Consequences of Lies
The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse...
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the...
A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and...
Kamala Harris Reveals Joe Biden Isn't Taking Her Phone Calls
'We Are Ready When You Are:' Trump Extends Olive Branch Peace Deal Offer...
President Trump: Marco Rubio Will Go Down As the Greatest Secretary of State...
During the Schumer Shutdown, Democrats Are Using Americans As Pawns
Zohran Mamdani's Wife Mourns Death of Hamas Propagandist
Rubio: Today Is the Most Important Day for World Peace in Half a...
Former Secretary of State Blinken Tries to Give Biden Credit for President Trump's...
Stop the Insanity!
Reclaiming Grace: A Call to Restore Truth, Israel, and Manhood in the Next...
Meet Some of the Terrorists Released in Exchange for Hostages
Tipsheet

President Trump Ushers in an Era of Peace With Historic Deal Signed in Egypt

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 13, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump on Monday signed a major peace deal in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in front of more than 20 world leaders, characterizing the moment as the first step towards wider peace in the Middle East, calling on nations to "put the old feuds and bitter hatreds behind us."

Advertisement

"It took us 3,000 years to get to this point," Trump said. He will ensure that peace will become the new norm in the region.

"After two harrowing years in darkness and captivity, 20 courageous hostages are returning to the glorious embrace of their families," Trump said. "Twenty-eight more precious loved ones are coming home at last to rest in this sacred soil for all of time. And after so many years of unceasing war and endless danger, today the skies are calm, the guns are silent, the sirens are still, and the sun rises on a Holy Land that is finally at peace."

Recommended

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"This is not only the end of a war. This is the end of an age of terror and death, the beginning of the age of faith and hope and of God," Trump said. 

The President's speech in Egypt came shortly after he addressed the Knesset in Israel, where he received a standing ovation from Israeli officials, and encouraged Israel's president, Isaac Herzog, to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Editor's Note: Donald Trump is America's Peace Time President. Support and follow Townhall's latest reporting on the president's historic trip to the Middle East.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP GAZA ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
The Well-Deserved, Utter Humiliation of Palestinian Terrorists and Their Friends Kurt Schlichter
The Lib Reactions to Trump's Mideast Peace Deal Shows They Have No Pulse on Anything Matt Vespa
Are Dems Shell-Shocked? Top Leaders Have Posted Nothing About the End of the Gaza War Matt Vespa
The Jaw-Dropping Moment When Trump's Plane Landed In Israel Townhall Video
Hamas Handed Over All Remaining Living Hostages. Watch Some of Their Emotional Reunions. Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A CNN Host Did Not Just Say That About the Israeli Hostages and Hamas Matt Vespa
Advertisement