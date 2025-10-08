SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
VIP
The Supreme Court Case Could Give Republicans More House Seats
After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, This State Is Launching an Undercover War on Antifa
VIP
Politico Has Never Seen a DOJ So Out of Control...Since It Reported on...
VIP
Sen. Chris Van Hollen Continues the Democratic Party's Attack on Afrikaner Refugees
Trump Hints at Middle East Trip as Hamas-Israel Peace Talks Advance
VIP
Eric Trump Blasts Chris Cuomo Over Question on Whether His Father is Targeting...
Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures
Greta Thunberg Uses Image of Starving Israeli Hostage in Post About Palestinian Suffering
White House Mocks Harris’ Cackle After Vulgar Trump Comment
RINO Andy Barr Caught Endorsing Mass Amnesty for Illegals in Resurfaced Clip
Man Arrested for Deadly Palisades Fire That Killed 12, Caused $150 Billion in...
RSC Members Blast ‘Schumer Shutdown,’ Cite Growing Democrat Fractures and Public Backlash
Shelter, Prayer, and Remembrance: Sukkot After October 7th
Tipsheet

Representative Lawler, Hakeem Jeffries Explode in Heated Hallway Exchange

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 08, 2025 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Representative Mike Lawler confronted House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries in a heated hallway exchange on Wednesday, accusing him of sabotaging a GOP-backed funding bill and forcing a government shutdown.

Advertisement

Representative Lawler of New York approached Jeffries in the hallway, asking why the Minority leader had voted to shut down the government.

Jeffries asked, “Did you get permission from your boss?” as the two Congressmen began to talk over one another. Reporters surrounded the pair, recording the confrontation.

"You’re embarrassing yourself right now." Jeffries continued. "You’re chasing clout. You are an embarrassment! Let me ask you a question."

"You have four Democrats on here. Why won’t you sign on?" Lawler asked, referencing a bipartisan bill that would temporarily extend Affordable Care Act (ACA) credits.

"Let me ask you a question. Let me ask a question. You voted for the one big ugly vote, correct?" Jeffries continued.

"I voted for a tax cut bill that gave the largest tax cut to Americans in history, including, by the way, the average New Yorker getting a $4,000 tax cut. Are you against that?" Lawler retorted.

Recommended

Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

"You’re embarrassing yourself right now. The largest cut to Medicaid in American history—you voted for that," Jeffries said.

“Leader Jeffries has once again chosen partisanship over governance,” Congressman Lawler said after the confrontation in a statement. “Instead of coming to the table to work out a bipartisan compromise that extends ACA credits, he’s playing political games with people’s livelihoods. It’s disgraceful and it’s hurting families across New York and the country.”

“Shutting down the government is cowardice to radicals in the Democratic Party, like AOC and the Squad. I’m in Congress to deliver results for the people of the Hudson Valley. That’s what the American people expect, and they are tired of this nonsense. The only reason we’re in this situation today is because Hakeem Jeffries would rather force a shutdown than let Republicans share in a bipartisan win. That’s shameful,” the Congressman concluded.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS GOP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES HEALTHCARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures Dmitri Bolt
Man Arrested for Deadly Palisades Fire That Killed 12, Caused $150 Billion in Damages Dmitri Bolt
After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination, This State Is Launching an Undercover War on Antifa Jeff Charles
This Writer's Take on the State of Liberal America Is Eye-Opening Matt Vespa
White House Mocks Harris’ Cackle After Vulgar Trump Comment Dmitri Bolt
Zohran Mamdani Refused to Intervene to Stop Cairo Sexual Assaults, Citing ‘Cultural Sensitivity’ Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Petition to Disband TPUSA Chapter Gets Over 1,000 Signatures Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement