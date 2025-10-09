Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl
VIP
After Helping Democrats Destroy Los Angeles, George Clooney Is Raising His Kids Elsewhere
Florida AG Uthmeier Slams State Attorney Monique Worrell for Two Soft-on-Crime Sentences
Rep. Kevin Kiley Says Gavin Newsom Is Lying to Voters With Misleading Ballot...
Rep. Randy Fine Doesn't Just Want Trump to Win the Nobel Peace Prize,...
Amazon Appears to Have a Problem With a Worker Intifada
VIP
Chris Hayes Claims This Is Biden's Mideast Peace Deal, and Reports Say Asthmatics...
Weird: Tim Walz Returns to Lie About Americans' Freedom to Take the COVID...
Trump 2028? The Case Against the 22nd Amendment
Portland Police Union Signals Willingness to Work With President Trump Amid Crime Surge
Hakeem Jeffries Talks Faith and Goodness, but Couldn’t Spare Time for Charlie Kirk...
How to Win a War
Kristi Noem 'Doubling Down' on Feds in Chicago
New York Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted on Mortgage Fraud
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Gender Ideology

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 09, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, blocked an order from President Trump that required recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to follow certain rules, avoiding "radical indoctrination" and "gender ideology."

Advertisement

The judge, on Tuesday, said that the Trump administration's order was "motivated solely by political concerns, devoid of any considered process or analysis, and ignorant of the statutory emphasis on evidence-based programming," in a victory for Planned Parenthood affiliates in California, New York, and Iowa.

The Department of Health and Human Services argued that the guidance for the program "ensures that taxpayer dollars no longer support content that undermines parental rights, promotes radical gender ideology, or exposes children to sexually explicit material under the banner of public health." 

Recommended

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Planned Parenthood argued that the guidance conflicted with the program's directives and was so vague that it was unclear how they were supposed to comply.

Howell agreed with the plaintiff, writing that the policy provided "incomprehensibly vague" requirements and "seemingly relied on irrelevant ideological factors, and did not justify its change in position."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
New York Attorney General Letitia James Has Been Indicted on Mortgage Fraud Scott McClallen
'Vile': Republicans Blast Schumer Over What He Just Admitted About the Democrat Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
Amazon Appears to Have a Problem With a Worker Intifada Amy Curtis
Beyond the Noise, We Are Winning Fundamental Victories Kurt Schlichter
This Democrat Lawmaker Was Just Arrested for Sexually Abusing a Minor Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump's Latest Shutdown Threat Is Making Democrats' Skin Crawl Jeff Charles
Advertisement