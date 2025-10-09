Federal Judge Blocks Trump Executive Order on Gender Ideology

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, blocked an order from President Trump that required recipients of federal teen pregnancy prevention grants to follow certain rules, avoiding "radical indoctrination" and "gender ideology."

Advertisement

What if a federal judge just blocked Trump's anti-"gender ideology" order? ⚖️



U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell, appointed by Obama, halted the Trump administration's new rules targeting "radical indoctrination" in teen pregnancy prevention grants. The judge ruled that the… pic.twitter.com/QlQgX6QxWZ — WealthWireNow (@WealthWireNow) October 9, 2025

The judge, on Tuesday, said that the Trump administration's order was "motivated solely by political concerns, devoid of any considered process or analysis, and ignorant of the statutory emphasis on evidence-based programming," in a victory for Planned Parenthood affiliates in California, New York, and Iowa.

The Department of Health and Human Services argued that the guidance for the program "ensures that taxpayer dollars no longer support content that undermines parental rights, promotes radical gender ideology, or exposes children to sexually explicit material under the banner of public health."

Planned Parenthood argued that the guidance conflicted with the program's directives and was so vague that it was unclear how they were supposed to comply.

Howell agreed with the plaintiff, writing that the policy provided "incomprehensibly vague" requirements and "seemingly relied on irrelevant ideological factors, and did not justify its change in position."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.