SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
These Reactions to Qatar's Scheme of Funding American Universities Were Hilarious
AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It
Trump Is Ready to Take a Drastic Step Against States Refusing National Guard...
VIP
New PBS Documentary Continues to Lie About School Book 'Bans'
VIP
The Bari Weiss 'Takeover' of CBS News Requires Following Journalism Standards: Journalist...
Despite the Schumer Shutdown, Senate Republicans Confirm Another Batch of Trump Nominees
Washington State Leftists Wage War on the Democratic Process
Kash Patel Cleans House at FBI Following Revelations Jack Smith Monitored GOP Senators'...
Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Grants En Banc Hearing Over Louisiana's Ten Commandments...
Cornell Professor: Campus Anti-Semitism Hasn’t Faded—It’s Adapted
Newsom Blocks Firefighter Pay Raise After Record Wildfire
VIP
Senator Cruz Clashes With Nigeria Over Mass Slaughter of Christians
White House Targets Medium and Heavy-Duty Truck Imports With New 25% Tariff
Tipsheet

Trump Administration Challenges Law Guaranteeing Federal Worker Back Pay

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 07, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The White House released a memo on Tuesday, prepared by the Office of Management and Budget, arguing that furloughed federal employees are not entitled to back pay during a government shutdown.

Advertisement

President Trump was questioned by reporters on Tuesday about whether federal employees would receive back pay.

“I would say it depends on who we’re talking about,” he replied. "I can tell you this, the Democrats have put a lot of people in great risk and jeopardy. But it really depends on who you're talking about. But for the most part, we are going to take care of our people. There are some people that really don't deserve to be taken care of, and we'll take care of them in a different way."

Due to the required back pay, the government shutdown costs American taxpayers roughly $400 million a day.

The memo referenced a 2019 law meant to guarantee back pay for federal workers. However, the administration argues that it is not required to provide back pay to furloughed employees. 

Recommended

AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It Matt Vespa
Advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Tuesday that "Every single furloughed federal employee is entitled to back pay. Period. Full stop.” Other Democrats argued the same. 

House Speaker Mike Johnson said that doubt over the 2019 law alone should be enough to get Democrats to agree to the GOP-led funding bill through November. “That, if true, should increase the urgency for Democrats to do the right thing here,” he said. 

Johnson did say he personally supports compensating furloughed federal workers.

President Trump also said that Russ Vought, the Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, is preparing a list of government programs he wants to “permanently eliminate,” with a formal announcement coming soon.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It Matt Vespa
Here's What Amused Ukrainians About Joe Biden...It's Pretty Damning Matt Vespa
Kash Patel Cleans House at FBI Following Revelations Jack Smith Monitored GOP Senators' Communications Amy Curtis
Stephen Miller Causes Media Hysteria: CNN, MSNBC Realize They're Doomed Townhall Video
Despite the Schumer Shutdown, Senate Republicans Confirm Another Batch of Trump Nominees Amy Curtis
Guess What Police Found on Suspect Who Carried Out Bomb Threat at Supreme Court Gathering Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

AG Pam Bondi Absolutely Cooked Senate Dems...and Even Lib Reporters Couldn't Deny It Matt Vespa
Advertisement