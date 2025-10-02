We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way
Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts....
A Former Politico Reporter Tweeted Something About the Schumer Shutdown That Irritated Lib...
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday
Wait, Hakeem Jeffries Closed His Office During the Schumer Shutdown?
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones.
Pope Leo Bashes Climate Skeptics After Trump Calls Out the 'Con Job'
The Upside Hombres
Read What These Federal Agencies Are Telling Website Visitors About the Schumer Shutdown
Trump Can't Believe Dems Have Given Him This 'Unprecedented Opportunity'
VIP
Vance Makes 'Solemn Promise' to Hakeem Jeffries About the Memes
Terror Hits Manchester on Yom Kippur: Attack Outside Synagogue Leaves at Least Two...
Government Shutdowns and Pandemic-Level Spending: The New Normal?
Is the Constitution 'Propaganda'?
Tipsheet

Sombreros Up: Vance Doubles Down on Meme War

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 02, 2025 10:56 AM
AP Photo/Lauren Leigh Bacho

Vice President JD Vance laughed off questions about the White House's memes, depicting several members of Congressional Democrats in sombreros with fake mustaches.

Advertisement

"Every day Democrats keep the government shut down, the sombrero gets 10x bigger. DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN," read an X post by the White House.

"Oh, I think it's funny," Vance said on Wednesday when asked if the sombrero memes were "helpful." "The president's joking and we're having a good time. You can negotiate in good faith while also poking a little bit of fun at some of the absurdities of the Democrats' positions and even, you know, poking some, some fun at the absurdity of the Democrats themselves." 

"I'll tell Hakeem Jeffries right now, I make this solemn promise to you, that if you help us reopen the government, the sombrero memes will stop," he continued.

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies, other Democrats, and several media outlets have decried the sombrero meme's as "racist."

"Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face," Jeffries said on Tuesday, according to Politico.

Vance, however, seemed confused that Rep. Jefferies and others found the joke racist, as the House Minority Leader is not a Mexican-American.

"Hakeem Jeffries said it was a racist, and I know that he said that. And I honestly don't even know what that means. Like, is … he a Mexican-American that is offended by having a sombrero meme?"  Vance said. "And I saw one of the major TV stations put the meme up and then say, this is AI generated. And he had like the curly animated mustache, too. … Do you really not realize the American people recognize that he did not actually come to the White House wearing a sombrero and a black, curly animation mustache, like, give the country a little bit of credit."

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES JD VANCE WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
We Are Winning Even If It Does Not Always Seem That Way Kurt Schlichter
CNN's Dana Bash Got Obliterated by Speaker Johnson Over the Schumer Shutdown Yesterday Matt Vespa
Read What These Federal Agencies Are Telling Website Visitors About the Schumer Shutdown Leah Barkoukis
We've Been Betrayed By Two Two Republican Senators. Want to Guess Which Ones. Matt Vespa
Trump Can't Believe Dems Have Given Him This 'Unprecedented Opportunity' Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump White House Finally Responds to Hakeem Jeffries' Whining About the Sombrero Posts. It's Gold. Matt Vespa
Advertisement