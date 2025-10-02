SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Tipsheet

Schumer Shutdown or AOC Shutdown? Nancy Pelosi Weighs In.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | October 02, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi bristled at a reporter’s question on Wednesday, after being asked whether Republicans would need to negotiate with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to end the ongoing government shutdown. The question stemmed from a video posted by Ocasio-Cortez herself, in which she suggested as much, saying on MSNBC on Tuesday that "My office is open, and you are free to walk in and negotiate with me directly."

"There was a thought from the Republicans that AOC is directing this, and she said that senators are welcome to go to her office directly. Is she driving that?" the reporter asked Rep. Pelosi.

"Why are you saying such a ridiculous thing?" Pelosi responded. "She's not directing this."

"She’s wonderful, she’s a real team player, and the rest of that," she continued. "You started by saying Republicans say that she’s directing this. She is not, Hakeem Jeffries is, and this takes a lot of experience, a lot of unity from the caucus in terms of the point of view, and that’s what this is."

The exchange appeared to strike a nerve, as many see Ocasio-Cortez positioning herself for a potential 2028 presidential run as the face of the party’s progressive wing. At minimum, her remarks seemed aimed at undercutting establishment Democrats and elevating her own influence beyond its current standing.

