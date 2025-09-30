Democrats Push Shutdown Agenda Despite Overwhelming Public Opposition

A poll by the New York Times says that 65 percent of registered American voters believe that the Democrats should not shut down the government, even if their demands are not met.

New York Times Poll:



65% of Americans say, “the Democrats should not shut down the government, even if their demands are not met.” pic.twitter.com/x3CFjzqgm6 — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) September 30, 2025

Only 27 percent believed that the Democrats should force a government shutdown, and around seven percent didn't know or refused to answer.

The poll asked a total of 1,075 registered voters which statement “came closest” to their own opinion on the matter.

🚨 POLL: 65% of Americans say Democrats SHOULD NOT shut down the government pic.twitter.com/9schOzvYfV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 30, 2025

However, Democrats in Congress are continuing to press for a government shutdown, against the wishes of the American people, unless their demands are met. They are insisting on provisions that would extend enhanced subsidies for health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act and reverse Republican-led spending cuts to Medicare and Medicaid. Additionally, Democrats are demanding nearly $500 million to restore funding for public broadcasting, lift freezes on foreign aid, and enact measures that would prevent the President from rescinding or freezing funds already allotted by Congress.

President Trump has vowed that if the government is forced to shut down, his administration will pursue a reduction in force of government employees. Agencies have been instructed to issue RIF notices to employees whose work is funded by appropriations that lapse or whose roles do not align with the President's priorities. Trump has said these layoffs will be permanent, in an attempt to force Senate Democrats to negotiate, which they have yet to do successfully.

