Trump Tariffs Foreign Films

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 29, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

President Trump announced on Monday in a post on Truth Social, he would be imposing a new set of tariffs, this time on films made outside the United States.

Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing “candy from a baby.” California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT

Trump said something similar earlier this year, when he said he was authorizing government officials to "immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands."

"The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death. Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!" President Trump wrote in May.

Shortly after the president's initial post to Truth Social earlier this year, the Mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, signed an order to begin removing bureaucratic roadblocks within the film industry.

“We are going to fight now,” Bass said at the time. “While we push for the tax credits to be passed in Sacramento, we need to do what we can today to impact building in Los Angeles.” 

“The City is taking bold action to support our legacy industry,” she continued. “Keeping entertainment production in L.A. means keeping good-paying jobs in L.A., and that’s what we are fighting for.”

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

