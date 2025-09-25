Trump Blasts Democrats Over Government Shutdown: 'They Never Learn'
Trump Responds to Mischief at the UN
Another Non-English Speaking Truck Driver Causes Major Crash
Texas ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed
Federal Judge Stops Trump Administration From Denying Disaster Aid to Sanctuary States
Former Democratic Lawmaker Sentenced After Being Convicted of Burglary
Man Arrested for Threatening to Drive His Truck Through a Charlie Kirk Vigil
Fired for His Faith: Timken’s Broken Promise and Blatant Retaliation
Perpetually Online Leftists Claim Playing Dice Game Bunco Is 'Colonial Violence' and 'Lite...
Operation Vape Trail: HHS, DEA, and Partners Crack Down on Illegal Vaping Market
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Responds to 'John Brown Club' Flyers on the...
Glenn Youngkin Tells Students: You Are The Next Charlie Kirk
Pregnant Women Butchered, Babies Sold — Cartel Leader ‘La Diabla’ Arrested
DHS Shreds False Claim That ICE Agents Used 5-Year-Old Autistic Girl as Bait
Tipsheet

More Than 60 Arrested As Demonstrations Sweep Midtown During UN General Assembly

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 25, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Chaos erupted outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York City as multiple protests broke out, snarling traffic across Midtown. Demonstrators ranged from anti-Israel and pro-Hamas groups to anti-Trump activists and opponents of Iran’s human rights abuses to protests about climate change. Police made more than 60 arrests by the end of Tuesday.

Advertisement

Anti-Israel and pro-Hamas protesters carried signs that read “Abolish Israel," “F–k Israel Lane,” “Abolish Israel,”  and “Israel has no soul.” Demonstrators even wore and carried symbols of U.S.-designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas insignia. Increased pressure has been put on the UN to decry Israel's war in Gaza as a genocide. The United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, Portugal, and Belgium officially recognized an official state of Palestine, shortly before the UN General Assembly. 

Other protesters took aim at President Trump shortly before his address to the UN General Assembly, chanting “No Trump! No fascist USA!” while waving signs that read “Reject Trump,” “Arrest Trump,” and “Trump is the Emergency.” 

Many of these protesters bled into the street, blocking traffic, prompting the NYPD to begin cuffing protesters and herding them onto buses to be taken to the NYPD's headquarters. They continued to chant and shout as they were arrested.

A climate-activist group, called Extinction Rebellion, was also demonstrating and disrupting traffic near one of the main checkpoints for the UN General Assembly. Matthew Menzies, the group’s organizer, told the NY Post, "We did this because we believe the world deserves better."

Recommended

Texas ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“The United Nations has been working for years trying to address climate change, and they have consistently, particularly the superpowers, global superpowers have consistently failed to meet those goals, to meet sustainability needs,” Menzies said. “And right now, the world is on fire. The people need our help."

“I don’t really know what’s happening in there. Maybe one day, I’ll get to work in there, and I’ll be able to figure it out a little bit better,” he continued.

One of the few demonstrations of a legitimate cause came from a group protesting against the Iranian regime, where protesters demanded the release of more than a dozen prisoners sentenced to death. One sign read, “Stand with the voice of 15 innocent youth in Iran facing execution.”

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CLIMATE CHANGE DONALD TRUMP HAMAS IRAN ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Texas ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Democrats Won't Like What Trump Has Planned If They Push for a Government Shutdown Jeff Charles
Another Non-English Speaking Truck Driver Causes Major Crash Katie Pavlich
We Totally Voted for Trump to Tick Off Tiresome Foreigners Kurt Schlichter
Megyn Kelly Humiliates Student Who Tried to Blame Trump for Charlie Kirk’s Death Jeff Charles
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Responds to 'John Brown Club' Flyers on the Georgetown Campus Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Texas ICE Shooter's Motive Has Been Revealed Matt Vespa
Advertisement