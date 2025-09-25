Police Made Contact With Tyler Robinson By Rifle Drop Point Just 6 Hours After Charlie Kirk's Shooting

According to new reports, Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old who has been charged with assassinating Charlie Kirk, "made contact" with law enforcement near where they discovered the rifle used in the shooting, wrapped in a towel in the woods at the edge of Utah Valley University's campus.

Advertisement

The contact occurred around 6 p.m. on September 10, roughly six hours after Charlie Kirk was shot. The officer, stationed on the campus perimeter, inadvertently foiled Robinson’s attempt to retrieve the .30-06 bolt-action rifle. No additional details about the contact have been released.

Prosecutors released text messages between Robinson and his transgender lover, Lance Twiggs, who has so far been cooperating with authorities and has not been charged with a crime.

While law enforcement was looking for Robinson, he texted his boyfriend telling him to "look under my keyboard," according to court documents.

Under the keyboard, there was a photograph with "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I'm going to take it."

In other texts, Robinson told Twiggs he was "stuck in Orem for a little while longer yet. Shouldn't be long until I can come home, but I gotta grab my rifle still. To be honest I had hoped to keep this secret till I died of old age. I am sorry to involve you."

"You weren't the one who did it right????" Twiggs texted back. "I am, I'm sorry," Robinson replied.

"I thought they caught the person?"

"No, they grabbed some crazy old dude, then interrogated someone in similar clothing," Robinson wrote. "I had planned to grab my rifle from my drop point shortly after, but most of that side of town got locked down. Its (sic) quiet, almost enough to get out, but theres (sic) one vehicle lingering."

"There is a squad car parked right by it. I think they already swept that spot, but I don't wanna chance it." he continued. "I'm wishing I had circled back and grabbed it as soon as I got to my vehicle... I'm worried what my old man would do if I didn't bring back grandpas (sic) rifle."

Robinson eventually surrendered to authorities, having been turned in by his father and a family friend.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!