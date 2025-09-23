'Embarrassing': Trump Rips NATO for Funding Russia's War
In Massive Foreign Policy Shift, Trump Says Ukraine Can Take Back Lost Territory

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 23, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Trump on Tuesday said that Ukraine could fight to regain all of its territory lost to Russia, after initially saying that Ukraine would have to concede land losses to Russia in peace deals negotiated between the two countries. 

In a post on social media, following a meeting between President Trump and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky,

After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form.

With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia. In fact, it is very much making them look like ‘a paper tiger.’”

In recent months, Ukraine and NATO have been concerned that President Trump would be more favorable to the Russians in negotiations, especially after he initially signaled that Ukraine might be forced to give up some of its territory to reach a peace deal. But as Russian President Vladimir Putin has continued to play games with the Trump administration—launching attacks in Ukraine immediately after peace talks or violating NATO members’ airspace—President Trump has responded by steadily increasing pressure on Russia.

DONALD TRUMP NATO RUSSIA UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

