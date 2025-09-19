Texas A&M President Resigns After Firestorm Over Viral Gender Ideology Video

The President of Texas A&M University, Mark A. Welsh III, will be stepping down from his post, following a controversial video that went viral on social media, where a student challenged a lesson on gender ideology in their literature class. The university faced immediate backlash from lawmakers, and resulted in the firing of a senior lecturer in the schools English department.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: The President of Texas A&M University IS RESIGNING after MAJOR blowback from Greg Abbott and the public over allowing radical trans, LGBTQ indoctrination at the school.



This student was even kicked out of class because she religiously objected.



GOOD RIDDANCE! Our… pic.twitter.com/jyriNUD5du — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 18, 2025

Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar announced Welsh’s resignation on Thursday, calling it “the right moment for change,” but made no mention of the viral video.

Today, President Welsh has submitted his resignation, and both the Board of Regents and I agree that this is the right moment for change. Together, we believe this transition is necessary to ensure Texas A&M is well positioned for the future, a future that demands bold leadership, continued innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the core values of this university to meet the challenges we face.

Statement from Chancellor Glenn Hegar on the Resignation of Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh



“On behalf of the Texas A&M University System, I extend my deepest gratitude to General Mark Welsh for his selfless service, first to our nation, and later to @TAMU. That same… pic.twitter.com/e2UwTvVIYt — Glenn Hegar (@Glenn_Hegar) September 18, 2025

The resignation will take effect on Friday, and comes a week after Welsh directed the campus provost to fire Professor Melissa McCoul, following significant political pressure after the viral video surfaced, from Republican lawmakers and Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

According to the NY Post, Welsh argued in firing her that the content the student challenged "did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course.”

McCoul’s attorney, Amanda Reichek, however, argued that the “course content was entirely consistent with the catalog and course description, and she was never instructed to change her course content in any way, shape, or form.”

Welsh also moved to remove the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and the head of the English Department. while Hegar initiated a university wide audit of multiple courses.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.