VIP
The Left Is Destroying Civil Society
TikTok Might Be Saved After All
A Resolution to Honor Charlie Kirk Passed — but the Real Story Is...
Guess Which Billionaire Just Dropped $10 Million to Help Gavin Newsom's Redistricting Crus...
Texas Man Arrested for Allegedly Making Terroristic Threats Against Zohran Mamdani
NPR Continues to Pretend Tyler Robinson's Political Views Are a Big Mystery
Ilhan Omar Doubles Down On Smears Against Charlie Kirk After GOP Effort To...
AOC Eyeing White House Bid in 2028
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under...
Despite Hochul's Endorsement of Mamdani, NY Democratic Party Chair Refused to Bend the...
VIP
How Is This Dem's 'Insane' Tweet About Kirk's Suspected Assassin Still Up?
House GOP Backs Trump’s Crime Crackdown As Democrats Continue to Shield Lawlessness
VIP
Pritzker Scrambles After Chicago 'Peacekeeper' Charged in Deadly Robbery
Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because...
Tipsheet

Texas A&M President Resigns After Firestorm Over Viral Gender Ideology Video

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 19, 2025 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The President of Texas A&M University, Mark A. Welsh III, will be stepping down from his post, following a controversial video that went viral on social media, where a student challenged a lesson on gender ideology in their literature class. The university faced immediate backlash from lawmakers, and resulted in the firing of a senior lecturer in the schools English department.

Advertisement

Texas A&M University System Chancellor Glenn Hegar announced Welsh’s resignation on Thursday, calling it “the right moment for change,” but made no mention of the viral video.

Today, President Welsh has submitted his resignation, and both the Board of Regents and I agree that this is the right moment for change. Together, we believe this transition is necessary to ensure Texas A&M is well positioned for the future, a future that demands bold leadership, continued innovation, and an unwavering commitment to the core values of this university to meet the challenges we face.

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement

The resignation will take effect on Friday, and comes a week after Welsh directed the campus provost to fire Professor Melissa McCoul, following significant political pressure after the viral video surfaced, from Republican lawmakers and Texas Governor Greg Abbott. 

According to the NY Post, Welsh argued in firing her that the content the student challenged "did not align with any reasonable expectation of standard curriculum for the course.” 

McCoul’s attorney, Amanda Reichek, however, argued that the “course content was entirely consistent with the catalog and course description, and she was never instructed to change her course content in any way, shape, or form.”

Welsh also moved to remove the Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences and the head of the English Department. while Hegar initiated a university wide audit of multiple courses. 

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CAMPUS CARRY EDUCATION TEXAS LGBTQ+

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Tom Homan Has an Update on the Migrant Kids Who Went Missing Under the Biden Administration Leah Barkoukis
Independent Journalist Nails What's Led to the Left's Frenzy for Political Violence Matt Vespa
Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA Katie Pavlich
The Murder of Charlie Kirk Was Not a George Floyd Moment Victor Davis Hanson
A Resolution to Honor Charlie Kirk Passed — but the Real Story Is in the Vote Count Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Letitia James: Convicting Me for My Alleged Mortgage Fraud Will Be Tough Because... Guy Benson
Advertisement