Tipsheet

Trans Lover of Charlie Kirk Assassin Kicked Out of Parents Home for Substance Abuse and Gaming Addiction

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 18, 2025 11:30 AM
Utah Governor's Office via AP

Tyler Robinon's transgender roommate was kicked out of his parents' house due to substance abuse, problems surrounding his gender identity, and a video game addiction, according to a relative of the Charlie Kirk assassin's lover. 

Lance Twiggs was kicked out of his parents' house at 18, immediately after graduating from high school. He then went to live with his grandparents, before moving into a townhouse, where Robinson eventually became his roommate. 

"[His father] thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out. He then lived with [his grandparents] until he was 18 and graduated from high school," the relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said. "But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming." 

The relative also told Fox News that Twiggs' family "always tried to put on the act that he had changed," especially when he began living on his own in a townhouse and paying his own rent. He "was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult." 

He, however, was not initially living with Robinson. The relative said his "other college roommates eventually all moved out, and [he] stayed and Tyler became his roommate."

Charlie Kirk’s assassin texted Twiggs in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, openly admitting to the crime and urging his partner to avoid speaking with authorities, saying it was for his own safety. Ultimately, it was the assassin's father who turned Robinson in. At this point, it remains uncertain whether the transgender roommate will face any criminal charges.

