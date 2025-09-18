Dem Rep's Defense of Jimmy Kimmel Could Kill Brain Cells
Hillary Clinton Slammed for Endorsing Weingarten Book Calling Conservatives ‘Fascists’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 18, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Hillary Clinton is facing a storm of backlash after promoting a new book by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten. The book has sparked outrage for labeling Weingarten’s political opponents as “fascist,” yet another reckless description in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Congratulations to my friend @rweingarten on Why Fascists Fear Teachers. From banning books to controlling curriculum, authoritarians go after public education because it's a cornerstone of democracy. Randi's new book is a critical read for this moment. 

Conservatives blasted the book promotion, which came only a week after Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Republicans have said the uptick in political violence is a result of calling MAGA Republicans, along with President Trump, fascists, Nazi's, and extremists. 

"It's been one week since Charlie Kirk was murdered by a lunatic who wrote about ‘fascists’ on shell casings," Republican communicator Matt Whitlock wrote on X. "Now, Randi Weingarten has a new book arguing everyone who disagrees with her views on public education – which have destroyed public education in America – is a fascist."

Jack Posobiec, a close friend of Charlie's, a political activist, and former Navy intelligence officer, let Hillary Clinton's post speak for itself, simply saying, "Charlie Kirk was murdered exactly one week ago. Here’s Hillary Clinton today:"

Chuck Ross, an investigative reporter at the Washington Free Beacon, posted, "The room. That's what y'all should read."

RNC Research posted, "Democrats Hillary Clinton and Randi Weingarten are still suggesting Republicans are 'fascists.' They really can’t help themselves can they?"

Randy Weingarten said in a statement to Fox News Digital, "Have they read the book? If they did they’d discover it’s a love letter to teachers." Unfortunately, not to "fascist" republicans.

Part of her book reads that fascism works to "undermine democracy, opportunity and public education as we know it." 

An excerpt from the preview reads:

Attacks on schools and teachers have long been a hallmark of fascist regimes: Throughout history, as many dictators rose to power they began banning books and controlling curriculum. Fascists fear teachers because teachers foster an educated and empowered population that can see past propaganda and scare tactics. Fascists fear teachers because they teach young people how to think for themselves.

Only Democrat control of the curriculum, pushing LGBTQ+ ideology, DEI initiatives, and only discussing America's wrongdoing in history, is not fascist. But when Republicans attempt to ensure that sexually explicit content isn't introduced to their young children, only then do we face the terrifying rise of facism in the United States.

