Biden's DOJ Launched a Witch Hunt Against Charlie Kirk and TPUSA
FBI Investigating 'Armed Queers SLC' for Potential Ties to Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assass...
16-Year-Old Girl Dead After Illegal Immigrant With Multiple DUIs Deliberately Plows Into F...
Reporter Apologizes After Making Charlie Kirk Assassin Sound Like Hallmark Movie Character
Air Traffic Control Yells at Spirit Flight After It Drifts Dangerously Close to...
After Pulling Charlie Kirk Parody, 'South Park' Delays Latest Episode of the Season
'Too Late' Powell Finally Cuts Interest Rates
UCSD Forces Students to Affirm Gender Ideology in Mandatory Training or Risk Losing...
Professors Association Rallies Behind Members Who Praised Charlie Kirk Assassination
ABC Reporter Backtracks After Describing Charlie Kirk Shooter’s Texts to Trans Lover As...
Here's What Trump Will Tell All New Citizens in Letter at Naturalization Ceremonies
The Assassination of Charlie Kirk and the Violent Movements We Must Denounce
Family Defrauded US of Over $4M in CARES Act Funds
VP J.D. Vance Visits Michigan to Tout Trump Tax Policy, Manufacturing Revival
Tipsheet

Paul, Sanders Clash as Fired CDC Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Vaccine Mandates

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 17, 2025 4:30 PM
Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former CDC Director Susan Monarez on Wednesday during a heated hearing over vaccine mandates for children. The session centered on Monarez’s firing last month, which she says came after she resisted pressure from the Secretary of Health and Human Services to dismiss staff tied to COVID-19 vaccine policy recommendations and refused to endorse removing certain vaccines from vaccine schedules without proper scientific justification, according to Fox News.

Advertisement

"When we're discussing the science here, we have to discuss what is the science in favor of giving the vaccine to a 6-month-old, and what are the benefits from that? And there is no benefit of hospitalization or death. And then what would the risks of that vaccine be? We have large population studies of the risks of the vaccine in younger people," Paul said. "You won't fire the people who are saying we have to vaccinate our kids at 6 months of age. That's who you refused to fire."

"That assertion is not commensurate with the experience that I had with the individuals who were identified to be fired," Monarez replied, before getting interrupted by Senator Paul, who was then interrupted by Senator Sanders, who said, "She's about to answer the question."

Paul continued, "What is the medical reason to give a Hepatitis-B vaccine to a newborn whose mom has no Hepatitis?" As Monarez began to reply, Senator Paul interjected, and then was subsequently interrupted by Sanders again. 

Recommended

Leftist Keyboard Warrior 'Destiny' Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed' Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"You had your time Bernie, I've got mine," Paul said before going back to grilling Monarez. "What is the medical, scientific reason and proof for giving a newborn a Hepatitis-B vaccine if the mom is Hep-B negative?"

Dr. Monarez did not directly answer the question; however, the most common answer is that testing can sometimes be inaccurate, and the disease is highly contagious and can therefore be spread to infants from other household members or close contacts who may be silent carriers, not just from the mother during birth. 

Senator Paul concluded at the hearing that the burden should be on the CDC and public health officials to defend their vaccine policies. The policy should not be reliant on blind trust in those responsible for creating health policy.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 HEALTHCARE RAND PAUL SENATE VACCINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Keyboard Warrior 'Destiny' Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed' Jeff Charles
FBI Investigating 'Armed Queers SLC' for Potential Ties to Charlie Kirk's Suspected Assassin Matt Vespa
16-Year-Old Girl Dead After Illegal Immigrant With Multiple DUIs Deliberately Plows Into Family Jeff Charles
Air Traffic Control Yells at Spirit Flight After It Drifts Dangerously Close to Air Force One Amy Curtis
Scott Jennings' Warpath Leaves CNN Shaking: The Media's Worst Day Yet? Townhall Video
Remember the First Man They Arrested After Charlie Kirk Was Shot? New Details About Him Are Disturbing. Guy Benson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Keyboard Warrior 'Destiny' Says Conservatives 'Should Be Afraid of Getting Killed' Jeff Charles
Advertisement