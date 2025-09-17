Paul, Sanders Clash as Fired CDC Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Vaccine Mandates

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) sparred with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former CDC Director Susan Monarez on Wednesday during a heated hearing over vaccine mandates for children. The session centered on Monarez’s firing last month, which she says came after she resisted pressure from the Secretary of Health and Human Services to dismiss staff tied to COVID-19 vaccine policy recommendations and refused to endorse removing certain vaccines from vaccine schedules without proper scientific justification, according to Fox News.

"When we're discussing the science here, we have to discuss what is the science in favor of giving the vaccine to a 6-month-old, and what are the benefits from that? And there is no benefit of hospitalization or death. And then what would the risks of that vaccine be? We have large population studies of the risks of the vaccine in younger people," Paul said. "You won't fire the people who are saying we have to vaccinate our kids at 6 months of age. That's who you refused to fire."

"That assertion is not commensurate with the experience that I had with the individuals who were identified to be fired," Monarez replied, before getting interrupted by Senator Paul, who was then interrupted by Senator Sanders, who said, "She's about to answer the question."

We were told to “follow the science.” But with the COVID vaccine, where’s the real benefit—especially for infants? What evidence supports giving a shot to a 6-month-old? Former CDC Director Monarez allowed unelected bureaucrats to push this agenda without any accountability.… pic.twitter.com/ILEudGS54S — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) September 17, 2025

Paul continued, "What is the medical reason to give a Hepatitis-B vaccine to a newborn whose mom has no Hepatitis?" As Monarez began to reply, Senator Paul interjected, and then was subsequently interrupted by Sanders again.

"You had your time Bernie, I've got mine," Paul said before going back to grilling Monarez. "What is the medical, scientific reason and proof for giving a newborn a Hepatitis-B vaccine if the mom is Hep-B negative?"

Dr. Monarez did not directly answer the question; however, the most common answer is that testing can sometimes be inaccurate, and the disease is highly contagious and can therefore be spread to infants from other household members or close contacts who may be silent carriers, not just from the mother during birth.

Senator Paul concluded at the hearing that the burden should be on the CDC and public health officials to defend their vaccine policies. The policy should not be reliant on blind trust in those responsible for creating health policy.

