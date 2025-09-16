Tyler Robinson Has Been Formally Charged in the Assassination of Charlie Kirk
Cornel West Storms Out Mid-Panel on Piers Morgan Show

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 16, 2025 1:30 PM
Cornel West stormed off the Piers Morgan show on Monday, during a debate over whether the rhetoric on the left is at fault for the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk last week. Piers Morgan, for his part, thought that the Democrats' constantly referring to Donald Trump and conservatives as fascists and Nazi's. 

There is little doubt to me that the constant rhetoric on the left, the woke left — let me be specific to where I think a lot of the blame lies — ever since Donald Trump came into power in 2016, has been this relentless use of the phrases ‘Hitler,’ ‘Nazis,’ ‘fascists’ about Trump and about Trump's supporters.

"Do you agree that this language, this relentless, in my view, woeful misuse, particularly of the word ‘Nazi,’ towards Trump and his supporters, is part of the problem?" Morgan asked West. 

"Well, I think part of the deeper problem though, brother Pierce, is that the organized greed and weaponized hatred and routinized indifference toward the vulnerable has come together in such a way that it has eroded the sources of character formation, so that integrity, honesty, decency and self-critical sensibilities in of individuals and groups is more and more disappearing," West said.

He then argued that the hatred that led to the assassination of Charlie Kirk is found across all political beliefs and ideologies, not solely on the left. The hatred on both the right and the left, he argued, created an environment ripe for one crazy person, maybe even a couple, to take lethal action.

Fellow panelist and "Whatever" podcast co-host Andrew Wilson then accused West of contributing to the hatred by referring to President Trump and his administration as "neo-fascist."

"Yes indeed, you’re absolutely right," West said, as they then began to yell back and forth. 

West then began to yell at Piers Morgan, telling him that he was more interested in making money on his shows than engaging in legitimate debates, before getting up from his seat and storming off set. "It’s a joke, man! It’s not worth it!" he said. 

After West left, Piers Morgan argued that it was "farcical to quit a debate where we're literally debating about the importance of free speech and being able to listen to each other's opinions." 

