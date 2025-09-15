The National Guard is Headed to Another Crime Ridden City
Suspect in Charlie Kirk Assassination Appears to Have Posted Confession Online Hours Before Arrest

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 4:00 PM
Tyler Robinson, the 22-year-old suspect accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, admitted to the killing in a Discord chat, according to The Washington Post.

Roughly two hours before being turned in to authorities, an account tied to Robinson posted: “Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this.”

A member of the chat shared a screenshot of the message with the Post and confirmed it came from Robinson’s account. Discord also provided a copy of the confession to investigators, a source familiar with the company’s dealings with law enforcement told the outlet. Both the chat member and the Discord source spoke on conditions of anonymity.

Watch Randi Weingarten Get Obliterated for Peddling Total Nonsense About Charlie Kirk's Assassination Matt Vespa
According to the source, Robinson’s message was posted in a small private group chat with friends. The person also said Discord has been cooperating with the FBI and local law enforcement, turning over details about Robinson’s activity on the platform.

Discord previously stated that an internal review uncovered “no evidence that the suspect planned this incident or promoted violence" on the messaging platform. 

Tyler Robinson fatally shot Charlie Kirk last week at Utah Valley University during an event for Kirk’s “American Comeback” tour. Police at first detained two individuals who were not related to the shooting and who were later released. Robinson was ultimately turned over to authorities by his father 33 hours after the assassination. 

