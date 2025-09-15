UK Rapper Tells Crowd: ‘Rest in Piss, Charlie Kirk’

British punk-rapper Bob Vylan sparked outrage over the weekend after celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a performance in Amsterdam. From the stage, Vylan told the crowd that Kirk could “rest in piss” before dedicating his next song to what he called “an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being.”

Advertisement

Rest assured, Bobby will never set foot in the United States. The state department has revoked his visa from the United States. @DeputySecState



Bob Vylan mocking Charlie Kirk:

“Pronouns: was/were”

“If you talk shit, you’re gonna get BANGED!”

“RIP Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit pic.twitter.com/chj3u9jNRf — Jason (@jason1Patterson) September 14, 2025

BREAKING: State Dept REVOKES Bob Vylan’s visa following SICKENING show where he mocked Charlie Kirk on stage



“Pronouns: was/were… If you talk shit you’re gonna get BANGED! Rest in p*** Charlie Kirk, you piece of shit!”



Thank you @SecRubio! pic.twitter.com/5HWZiOehjX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 15, 2025

Vylan's crowd cheered as he told them, "The pronouns [for Charlie are] was/were. Because if you talk sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t."

The punk-rapper had his visa to the United States revoked in June for chanting "Death, death to the IDF," at a performance at the Glastonbury music festival.

BREAKING: The State Department has revoked the visas for British singer Bob Vylan and his band after Vylan led a "Death to the IDF" chant at a festival.



Vylan was set to go on a US tour in late October, which won't be happening anymore.



"The State Department has revoked the US… pic.twitter.com/6CZt8EqE1P — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 30, 2025

Yet on Sunday, Vylan attempted damage control, posting a video insisting, “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated.” But his own words, mocking Kirk’s pronouns as “was/were” and telling the crowd that he could “rest in piss,” tell a different story.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: VENUES CANCEL BOB VYLAN AFTER MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK’S DEATH 🚨



🔴 Multiple venues have now pulled the plug on Bob Vylan’s upcoming shows after he mocked the tragic death of Charlie Kirk.



🗣️ Fans and freedom advocates demanded action — and venues are listening.… pic.twitter.com/wQihqs9URJ — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) September 15, 2025

According to Vylan, we mustn't believe our lying eyes.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.