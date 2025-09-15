VIP
This Is a Turning Point
UK Rapper Tells Crowd: ‘Rest in Piss, Charlie Kirk’

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 15, 2025 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

British punk-rapper Bob Vylan sparked outrage over the weekend after celebrating the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a performance in Amsterdam. From the stage, Vylan told the crowd that Kirk could “rest in piss” before dedicating his next song to what he called “an absolute piece of sh*t of a human being.”

Vylan's crowd cheered as he told them, "The pronouns [for Charlie are] was/were. Because if you talk sh*t, you will get banged. Rest in piss Charlie Kirk, you piece of sh*t."

The punk-rapper had his visa to the United States revoked in June for chanting "Death, death to the IDF," at a performance at the Glastonbury music festival. 

Yet on Sunday, Vylan attempted damage control, posting a video insisting, “At no point during yesterday’s show was Charlie Kirk’s death celebrated.” But his own words, mocking Kirk’s pronouns as “was/were” and telling the crowd that he could “rest in piss,” tell a different story. 

According to Vylan, we mustn't believe our lying eyes.

