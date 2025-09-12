VIP
Rest in Peace, Charlie Kirk
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's...
Here's a Liberal Media Take on Charlie Kirk That Was Classy
President Trump's Trip to Yankees Stadium on 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks Was...
No, South Park, You Didn't Need to Yank the Charlie Kirk Episode
Jen Psaki Can Shove It After These Remarks About Trump's Address About Charlie...
FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details
The Democratic Party is Evil, And Has No Excuse For It
An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger...
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence
BREAKING: Trump Announces Huge Development in Manhunt for Kirk Assassin [UPDATE: We Have...
VIP
UN Watch Delivers the Perfect Response to Critics of Israel Targeting Hamas in...
Watch: Vance Escorts Kirk's Coffin Before Air Force Two Flight Brings Him Home
Tipsheet

Here's the Next City Trump is Targeting in His Crime Crackdown

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 12, 2025 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The President announced that Memphis, Tennessee, will be the next city to receive National Guard troops, broadening his nationwide crime crackdown after deploying forces to Washington, D.C., just weeks earlier.

Advertisement

In a Friday interview with Fox News, Trump called Memphis “deeply troubled,” adding, “We’re going to fix that, just like we did Washington.”

He also said his administration would send the “National Guard and anybody else we need,” leaving open the possibility of deploying U.S. military forces to other struggling blue cities.

The Memphis Police Department reports that overall crime is at a 25-year low, though the city’s murder rate remains above the national average.

The President noted that he would prefer to send National Guard troops to Chicago, a move he has discussed for weeks, but “The Democrats don’t want it." Before adding, “We’d love to save Chicago,” but “we don’t want to go into a hostile” area.

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement

He added that other Democratic-led cities remain under consideration, pointing specifically to New Orleans. The city "is really in bad shape and the governor wants us to go and we’ll do that too,” he said.

In the four weeks since National Guard troops and federal law enforcement have been present in Washington, D.C., over 2,300 arrests have been made. Violent crime has fallen by 39 percent, property crime is down by 18 percent, robberies fell by 50 percent, carjackings by 37 percent, and burglaries by 48 percent. The national capital experienced its first-ever recorded 13-day period without a single murder.

Editor's NotePresident Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHICAGO CRIME DONALD TRUMP MILITARY TENNESSEE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Here Are Some Heinous Members of the Professional Class Who Cheered Charlie Kirk's Death Matt Vespa
Secret Service Agent: Charlie Kirk Got What He Deserved Matt Vespa
Man Who Was Debating Kirk When Shot Fired Breaks His Silence Leah Barkoukis
Pete Hegseth Needs to Settle All the Family’s Business Kurt Schlichter
An Emotional Cox Explains How Kirk's Own Words Helped Him Overcome His Anger About the Assassination Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Confirms Suspect in Charlie Kirk Killing, Reveals Disturbing New Details Jeff Charles
Advertisement