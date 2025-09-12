To Combat Corruption, Albania Installs Fully Artificial Intelligent Finance Cabinet Minist...
Tipsheet

Ilhan Omar Tries to Stain Charlie Kirk’s Legacy — But His Impact Will Endure

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | September 12, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is among several public officials who have criticized Charlie Kirk's mission of having meaningful conversations about politics with people who disagree with him. Specifically, she implied that because Kirk has said things the left has deemed bigoted and racist, he is not the hero of civil discourse that people have made him out to be.

What I do know for sure, is that, you know, Charlie was someone who once said guns save lives after a school shooting. charlie was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police...Downplay slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth should never exist. And I think there are a lot of people who are out there talking about him just wanting to have a civil debate...

"A complete rewriting of history," Medhi Hassan chimed in

"There is nothing more f'd up than to completely pretend that, you know, his words and actions have not been recorded, and in existence for the last decade or so," she continued.

Representative Omar yet has nothing to say about the Democrats upplaying George Floyd's death, turning a man who had once held a gun pointed at a pregnant woman's belly into some sort of racial martyr. Turning a wrongful death into some sort of racist killing despite there being zero evidence of that. Ignoring the toxicology report released after Floyd died, and not even condemning Black Lives Matter riots that set American cities on fire over a misinterpretation of events. 

She has nothing to say about Democrats who turn every emotionally charged event in the United States, like school shootings, into a push for gun control, sidestepping the importance of the Second Amendment. For turning every crisis into an opportunity to hastily pass bad law after bad law, something every wise statesman has warned against.

She is silent over the politicization of race relations in the United States, and how Democrats turn every racial disparity into some sort of sinister yet secret racism that still pervades our country. Omar has nothing to say for the left playing up every single issue in the United States to incorporate racism, hatred, and division, and yet dares to call out Charlie for attacking the faulty premises from which Democrats begin.

Charlie Kirk debated everyone, heard every point from those who disagreed, and built a career out of it. Democrats have built a platform and power on control of legacy media and the shutting out of ideas. 

Charlie Kirk was the antithesis of the left's playbook. The most honest of those on the left have sought to imitate his methods, and no matter how much they disagree with his points, they admire his tactics and his effectiveness. 

From someone like Representative Omar, I will not hear it.

