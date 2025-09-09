AOC’s ‘Fight Oligarchy’ Tour Looks More Like a Luxury Vacation

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent member of the progressive Squad, an alleged champion of the working class, has been using her donations and taxpayer money to fund quite a lavish lifestyle on her "Fighting Oligarchy" Tour, according to campaign filings and the NY Post.

Advertisement

AOC, alongside the socialist Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), began their tour earlier this year, in an effort to mobilize progressives around the country for progressive candidates and against President Trump and his administration.

In March, AOC spent more than $3,500 at the Vdara Hotel & Spa in Las Vegas in March, with rooms costing nearly $1,000 a night depending on when you stay. It is unclear what exactly the money was spent on during her stay, as she was participating in a nearby town hall event where she attacked the top 1 percent.

AOC caught using campaign dollars to stay at a $1K/night hotel in Las Vegas during her “Fight Oligarchy” tour.



Alexandria Ocasio-Chunky should really start a “Fight Obesity” tour.



She’s either pregnant or eating way too much fancy room service. Or both.



Either way, hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/BUVrxPQIVA — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 8, 2025

“The only division that is truly hurting our country the most is the endless greed by those at the very, very top at the cost of everyone else,” said Ocasio-Cortez as she spent taxpayer money on herself. “That is why it has always been up to us, the working class of America. Our power comes from remaining focused together and building a movement where there is a place for everyone.”

After her trip to Vegas, AOC spent another $3,500 on accommodations at the Asher Adams in Salt Lake City, Utah, and almost $3,200 at the Leo Kent Hotel in Tucson, Arizona. Senator Sanders, for his part, listed expenses at the same locations, but they were far less lavish. His campaign spent around $625 at the Leo Kent, and three payments of about $490 to the Vdara.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.